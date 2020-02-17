[China approves imports of all poultry, poultry goods from U.S.]



FILE Picture: Chickens feed from a row of feed bins at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Image

February 17, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has authorized the import of all poultry and poultry solutions from the United States, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs claimed on its site on Monday.

Beijing had formerly banned all trade in poultry items from the United States owing to outbreaks of avian influenza there. It has permitted the import of rooster meat items considering that late previous 12 months.

