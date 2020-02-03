China avian outbreak fowl slaughtered

The Chinese authorities are facing a renewed outbreak of diseases that primarily affect animals, but which can also be fatal to humans.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced at the weekend that poultry in the southern province of Hunan had been diagnosed with a renewed outbreak of bird flu and that officials had ordered the slaughter of 17,828 chickens.

In the new case, the H5N1 bird flu virus was found on a farm in Shaoyang City.

A 2014 photo of Chinese officials testing for bird flu during a previous outbreak. (AP)

The farm had 7,850 chickens and more than half died of bird flu, the ministry said. It called the strain “highly pathogenic”.

Avian flu is naturally found in wild waterfowl, but can affect domestic fowl and other birds.

It does not usually infect humans, although isolated cases have occurred.

The outbreak of bird flu comes as China struggles to stem the deadly coronavirus, which is spread worldwide.

The H5N1 avian influenza virus in this image from the US Center for Disease Control may be fatal to humans. (AP)

In Australia, 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

There are now more than 14,000 cases and more than 300 deaths worldwide.