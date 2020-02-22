[china-badminton-players-cleared-for-europe-irrespective-of-virus]

Veteran star Lin Dan is a single of the players detailed as starters in Germany and at the All England. ― Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Feb 22 ― China’s badminton gamers have been cleared of the coronavirus and will perform a few tournaments in Europe through a “critical stage” of Tokyo Olympic qualifying, officers said right now.

The Chinese Badminton Association explained “no a person is infected” and that the staff would compete at following week’s German Open, the All England Open and the Swiss Open.

“Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been shut attention on whether or not the Chinese crew could train and take part in tournaments,” the CBA mentioned.

“We would like to make clear that associates of the Chinese badminton group are balanced and that no just one is infected or suspected of being contaminated.”

Most of the workforce have been coaching in Britain due to the fact final week, and the many others are nevertheless in Beijing applying for British visas.

Olympic men’s singles winner Chen Long and Shi Yuqi, as properly as veteran star Lin Dan, are shown as starters in Germany and at the All England, as properly as women’s entire world selection one particular Chen Yufei.

China have been the dominant pressure in badminton at current Olympics, sweeping all 5 titles at London 2012 and winning the men’s singles and doubles gold medals four yrs back in Rio.

Covid-19, which has killed much more than two,200 folks in China, has pressured a swathe of sports activities functions in the state ― which include Olympic qualifiers ― to be cancelled, moved or postponed.

Last week, the Worldwide Olympic Committee explained it would deliver out details packs to guarantee athletes all around the world that it is really harmless to appear into make contact with with Chinese opponents.

The Badminton Planet Federation said “all appropriate health and fitness, safety and logistical risks” about the Chinese staff had been deemed. ― AFP