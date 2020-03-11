China blocked Wuhan residents at Gunpoint to protect Xi Jinping

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on Tuesday visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Xi’s visit was aimed at keeping the virus under control and Wuhan to work again, but city residents used social media to illuminate what Radio Free Asia (RFA) called “the massive security operation.” and propaganda surrounding Xi’s visit. “

Much of the operation is alleged to involve armed security forces dressed in risky suits, to ensure that Wuhan’s unhappy people behaved during Xi’s visit:

Some said it was likely that police detained people drowning the President, as they did last week during a visit by Vice President Sun Chunlan.

“When #SunChunlan last visited, #Wuhan citizens greeted the counterfeiters, tweeted Twitter user @jerome_coo.” When #XiJinping visited this time, #CCP organized #police to prevent this incident. “

Others accused Xi of going to Wuhan when the greatest danger to his health had passed and to “collecting peaches”, a phrase suggesting that he was taking credit for the work of others.

Wuhan resident Liu Guoqiang said Xi had visited Leishenshan Hospital, before moving to Donghuyuan Residential Complex.

“Secretary-General Xi Jinping flew to Wuhan for an inspection today,” said Liu. “He went to Leishenshan and some other places to visit front-line medical personnel, grassroots officers and soldiers and Army Liberation volunteers.”

“It was a great show to let us know that the head of state had arrived.”

A resident named Sun said that local people were prohibited from leaving their homes during Xi’s visit.

“They wouldn’t let us out, and there were sentinel messages every few meters,” Sun said. “Local residents had to close their windows and armed police were monitoring every home wherever they went.”

“We have had initial success in stabilizing the situation and turning the tide on Hubei and Wuhan,” Xi said during his visit. Hubei is the province where Wuhan is located.

China’s state media has amplified Xi’s message by reporting his visit as “a strong signal to the whole country and to the world that China is ascending from the darkest moment in the midst of the outbreak.”

Xi’s visit to Wuhan was inevitable at some point and will be considered as one of the clearest signals the Chinese government could send that the coronavirus crisis is beginning to wane, but also served as a reminder to Wuhan residents. it disappeared during the early stages of the crisis, prompting accusations of flashy indifference and cowardice at worst.

Xi later created a new coronavirus mythology that claimed he was secretly managing the scene-response throughout, and was dropped off by local officials who did not follow his perfect letter plans. China’s Central Propaganda Department told the story how “the centralized and unified leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core” defeated the coronavirus in book form and published the book in six languages. different.

Belief in this mythology is mandatory, of course, but quite a few people in Wuhan do not buy it.

“It’s here to pick peaches, because it’s good to say that China has things under control as the other countries are busting. (But) a lot of people have had their lives ruined and hate them,” RFA said with a sigh. ‘a Wuhan teacher.

The line of “pick peaches” spread around Wuhan as a mockery of Xi, a sardonic reference to a fabulous Chinese fable about the legendary Monkey King stealing peaches from the sky, which roughly corresponds to the classic Greek myth of Prometheus stealing fire from gods, but with a happier Final for the Monkey King, who managed to declare his sentence for cosmic transgressions up to 500 years of solitary confinement and public service, while Prometheus’ suffering remains a fascinating subject for western storytellers. thousands of years later. It would not be surprising if Xi overcame his dislike of being compared to talking animals and adopted Monkey King’s comparison as he works to repair his political stance.

Xi and his legion of censors are working hard to stamp anything that contradicts their revised political mythology of the epidemic. The RFA said that an important article on an initial coronavirus whistleblower named Dr Ai Fen was deleted. Ai’s story is very much like that of the late Dr. Li Wenliang, who was one of the colleagues with whom he shared his suspicions about an outbreak of an epidemic.

Ay, who is the director of emergency management at Wuhan Central Hospital, spoke of his maltreatment by the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) until Xi announced that he would visit Wuhan. His comments were a blamed accusation that how political interference by the PCC ruined the first chances of containing the virus before it spreads throughout the rest of China and the world.

According to Ai, there were clear signs of human-to-human transmission weeks before the PCC acknowledged that it was possible. He blames himself for failing to defy the humiliating warnings given by officers and raised the alarm before so many people, including colleagues, Li Wenliang, were killed.

“If I could have known (how the outbreak would occur) I would have told everyone, even though I was warned. I’ve thought many times, if only time could be returned,” she said Morning Post in South China Wednesday.

Chinese internet users went to work as soon as Xi Jinping’s censors deleted the interview with Ai, finding various clever ways to spread it on social media, bypassing automated filters by deliberately inserting spelling errors. and replacing crucial keywords with emojis. Some enterprising souls even translated the whole article into Morse code.