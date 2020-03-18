China Brought on Coronavirus by Eating Bats, Snakes, Pet dogs

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) defended Republicans who simply call the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” on Wednesday by claiming China “is to blame” since they “eat bats and snakes and puppies.”

Upon remaining asked by a reporter about Republican officers calling the coronavirus the “Chinese Virus,” Cornyn claimed, “That’s exactly where it came from.”

“I feel China is to blame because the tradition in which people today consume bats and snakes and pet dogs and points like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the folks and which is why China has been the resource of a whole lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu, and now the coronavirus,” Cornyn declared. “So I consider they have a elementary trouble, and I do not item to geographically identifying wherever it’s coming from.”

Soon after the reporter stated “Asian Americans are experience like it is a racist factor,” Cornyn replied, “Oh, I disagree… We’re not talking about Asians, we’re speaking about China where by these viruses emanate from and which have designed this pandemic.”

