China builds hospital for coronavirus patients

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 / 11:04 PM CST / Updated: February 2, 2020 / 11:04 PM CST

CHINA COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION OF ONE OF THE TWO NEW HOSPITALS IN WUHAN TO TREAT CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS.

STATE MEDIA TODAY REPORT THAT THE

HOSPITAL WITH A THOUSAND BEDS WAS BUILT IN EIGHT DAYS AND CAN ADD PATIENTS

START TOMORROW.

THE HOSPITAL GOES TO COPY THIS

PEKING’S EXPERIENCE IN 2003, WHEN THE CITY SLAUGHED SERIOUS BREATHWAYS

SYNDROME OR SARS.

THE LATEST VIRUS OUTBREAK HAS

304 KILLED AND MORE THAN 14 THOUSAND GLOBALLY INFECTED.

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS LED APPLE

Its stores temporarily close in China, one of its largest markets.

THE I-PHONE MANUFACTURER SAID IT

CLOSED SHOPS, CORPORATE OFFICES AND CONTACT CENTERS IN CHINA TO FEBRUARY

9. “From a wealth of caution and based on the latest advice from

Leading health professionals. “

CHINA IS THE THIRD COMPANY

LARGEST MARKET IN SALES BEHIND THE UNITED STATES AND EUROPE AND IT IS

WHERE MOST I-PHONES AND OTHER DEVICES ARE MADE.

IN THE UNITED STATES … IS THE TSA

SENDING A NEW SECURITY POLICY TO AIR COMPANIES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE QUICK SPREAD OF THE

CORONA VIRUS.

THE NEW GUIDELINES ARE REPORTED

TAKE EFFECT TODAY.

THE AIRPLANES ARE REQUIRED

ASK ALL PASSENGERS THAT BOOKED FLIGHTS OUTSIDE THE USA

Mainland China in the past 14 days.

CHINESE NATIONALS COMING FROM CHINA

AND CONNECTIONS ABOUT FOREIGN AIRPORTS ARE NOT ALLOWED.

US CITIZENS THAT CAME TO CHINA

IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS, SEVEN GATEWAY AIRPORTS HAVE TO BE REPLACED –

INCLUDING JFK, LAX, SEATTLE, SFO, CHICAGO, ATLANTA AND HONOLULU.

THE NEW GUIDELINES COME ONLY IN ONE DAY

IF THE WHITE HOUSE IS ANNOUNCED, THERE ARE NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

IN EFFECT SUNDAY.