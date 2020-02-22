[China central bank vice governor: Coronavirus’ effects on China’s financial system shorter-time period, confined – state media]



FILE Image: Vice governor of the People’s Financial institution of China Chen Yulu attends a thematic discussion board of the next Belt and Highway Discussion board for international cooperation in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

February 22, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A senior Chinese central banker said that coronavirus’ effect on China’s economy is brief-time period and constrained, and the country is fully self-confident that it will acquire the war versus the epidemic, condition media reported on Saturday.

Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People’s Financial institution of China, stated that China has ample plan equipment to take care of the economic system, and that its accommodative monetary plan stays unchanged, in accordance to China Central Television (CCTV).

Chen also stated that the Chinese forex will not value or depreciate by a significant margin, and the country’s monetary technique is highly resilient in the facial area of pitfalls.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Se Youthful Lee Modifying by Sandra Maler)