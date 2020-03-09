China closes 14 emergency hospitals as new cases of coronavirus in Wuhan – world news

China has closed 14 of the 16 makeshift hospitals it opened in a rush to receive 19 patients at the Wuhan epicenter as the number of new infections continued to plummet, the National Health Commission (NHC) announced on Monday.

China, outside the hardest hit central Chinese province of Hubei, did not report new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on the second day of Monday: four imported cases from Iran were reported in Gansu province.

However, Chen Yixin, the secretary-general of the Communist Party of China for China’s politics and law, said no one should betray his guard.

“We need to remain vigilant, not be blindly optimistic and not have war wear,” Chen said, adding, “We should not diminish vigilance against the epidemic and the demands of prevention and control.”

The number of new cases was 40, the NHC announced on Monday, the smallest since it began releasing data from the third week of January.

22 new deaths, all but one in Hubei, killed the toll on 3,119, with more than 80,700 people now infected in mainland China.

According to official media, Jianghan Temporary Hospital, which was converted from the existing Wuhan International Exhibition Center, closed on Monday afternoon, bringing the number of temporary hospitals closed to 14.

Wuhan has transformed public spaces such as exhibit centers and gyms into 16 temporary hospitals to treat patients with mild symptoms and isolate the source of the infection,

“About 12,000 patients were treated at these temporary hospitals,” an official news agency reported Xinhua on Monday.

One of the temporary hospitals built at the site of the Living Room Exhibition Center in Wuhan was the largest among the first groups of emergency hospitals built to treat more patients in the city.

Led by a medical team from Zhongnan City Hospital, the hospital offered 1,461 beds and was supported by local medical teams as well as doctors from 15 medical teams from across the state.

The other two temporary hospitals that remain in operation are expected to close Tuesday.

Medical staff at those hospitals will be on standby, authorities said.

The Provincial Health Commission earlier said Hubei would gradually shut down temporary hospitals and reduce the number of hospitals targeted for the disease “while maintaining strict prevention and control measures.”

.