China closes cities with 18 million to stop the virus – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU and YANAN WANG

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese authorities moved Thursday to close three cities with a combined population of over 18 million people in an unprecedented attempt to contain the deadly new virus that made hundreds of people sick and move to others during the busy period parts of the world. Lunar New Year travel period.

The open-ended openings are unrivaled in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were closed and the ferry, metro and bus services were stopped. Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants, and other public spaces in the city of 11 million were eerily quiet. The police checked all incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

Authorities have announced that similar measures will enter into force on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers were also ordered closed.

In the capital Beijing, officials have canceled “major events” indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a major component of holiday celebrations, to “carry out epidemic prevention and control.” The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, has announced that it will close on Saturday for an indefinite period.

Seventeen people died in the outbreak, all in and around Wuhan. Nearly 600 are infected, the vast majority of them in Wuhan, and many countries have begun to screen travelers from China for symptoms of the virus that can cause fever, cough, respiratory problems and pneumonia.

Chinese officials have not said how long the shutdowns will last. Although drastic measures are typical of China’s communist government, large-scale quarantines are rare all over the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about violations of human freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, representative of the World Health Organization in China, in an interview. “It has never been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work. “

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Great Britain, said the lockdown seems scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of what the situation is, I think it’s not unreasonable to do,” he said. “Everything that limits the travels of people during an outbreak would clearly work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine must be strictly limited in time. He added: “You must ensure that you communicate effectively why this is happening. Otherwise you lose the goodwill of the people. “

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine when health teams went door-to-door in search of hidden cases. Frustrated residents complained about food shortages in deserted streets. Burial teams that collect Ebola corpses and people who transport the sick to Ebola centers were the only ones allowed to move freely.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared in Wuhan, an industrial and transport center in Hubei province in central China, last month. Other cases have been reported in the US, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong reported their first cases on Thursday.

Most diseases outside of China involve people who came from or have recently been from Wuhan.

Images from Wuhan showed long lines and empty shelves at supermarkets, while residents held stock for weeks of insulation. That seemed an exaggerated response, since no restrictions were imposed on trucks transporting goods to the city, although many Chinese people have strong memories of deficits in the years prior to the country’s recent economic boom.

The local authorities in Wuhan demanded that all residents wear masks in public places. Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan train station.

Liu Haihan left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there. She said that everything was normal then before the transmission of the virus from human to human was confirmed. But things changed quickly.

Her boyfriend “didn’t sleep much yesterday. He disinfected his house and smashed instant noodles,” Liu said. “He doesn’t really go out. If he does, he wears a mask. “

The sharp increase in disease comes when millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual migrations of people. The Chinese will make an estimated 3 billion journeys during the 40-day peak in journeys.

Predicted analysts will continue to multiply, although the jump in figures is partly due to increased monitoring.

“Even if (cases) are in thousands, this would not surprise us,” said Galea from the WHO, adding that the number of infected people is not an indication of the severity of the outbreak as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East or MERS, which is thought to be that it comes from camels.

China wants to prevent errors from being repeated when dealing with SARS. For months, even after the disease spread throughout the world, China parked patients in hotels and drove them around in ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

In the current outbreak, China has had the honor to share information quickly and President Xi Jinping has emphasized that as a priority.

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must put people’s lives and health first,” Xi said Monday. “It is necessary to release epidemic information in a timely manner and to deepen international cooperation.”

Health authorities took exceptional measures to prevent additional person-to-person transfers, with people infected in plastic tubes and wheeled boxes being placed with air through filters.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked at or visited a fish market, which has since been closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but that it also mutates. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

The WHO convened its emergency committee of independent experts on Thursday to consider whether the outbreak should be declared a global health emergency, after the group was unable to reach a consensus on Wednesday.

The US Health Agency defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

A declaration of a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but can also cause nervous governments to limit travel to and trade with affected countries. The announcement also imposes more disease reporting requirements on countries.

Explaining an international emergency can also be politically charged. Countries usually oppose the idea that they have a crisis within their borders and can strongly argue for other control measures.

Associated Press journalists Shanshan Wang in Shanghai, Maria Cheng in London and Krista Larson in Dakar contributed to this report.