China Closes Russia’s Border, Puts New City Into a Key to the Wuhan Style to Overcome Pandemic

Chinese authorities closed their land border with Russia and placed Suifenhe, a city in the northernmost province of Heilongjiang, on Wednesday after the Asian country experienced a surge in imported corona virus cases.

The COVID-19 outbreak was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei last December, before then spreading rapidly to almost every corner of the world. Beijing’s aggressive detention methods have drastically slowed the impact of the virus in the country in recent weeks, with official cases plummeting and most new cases imported from abroad. However, a recent outbreak in Heilongjiang has prompted Chinese officials to close their land border with Russia to keep individuals infected with the corona virus from entering from neighboring countries.

The Chinese embassy in Moscow late Wednesday announced the temporary closure of all land border entry points for individuals traveling between the mainland and Russia, according to state-run CCTV. The embassy did not say when the checkpoints would reopen for the two countries which have a border of 2,672 miles.

The drone’s view of the “Optics Valley Quantum” streetcar runs as operations continue for two tram lines on April 8, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

Health officials from Heilongjiang, a province bordering Russia, reported 25 new cases of imported new viruses on Tuesday, according to China Daily. All of these cases are believed to have entered through a passenger crossing between the cities of Suifenhe and Pogranichny in Russia. China quickly moved to close all housing communities in Suifenhe on Wednesday morning to withstand new threats.

Under locking, each family can nominate one member to go outside their home for important supplies every three days, according to the local epidemic control department. Mask and temperature checks will be carried out by officials, as well as resident permits and health checks. These steps are similar to those imposed on residents of Wuhan at the height of the plague in China. All hotels have also been closed and entry into the region is limited to residents until June 1.

When the ground checkpoint closed on Wednesday, customs authorities in Hulunbuir, a city in Inner Mongolia, reported the first two cases of the corona virus in Manzhouli, located on the China-Russia border, according to the South China Morning Post. The Manzhouli Authority closed the entrance at 8 pm. local time, Post reports.

China’s decision to close their land borders with Russia came a few months after Moscow closed several checkpoints from their side in late January, when the outbreak expanded in Wuhan. As China turns its attention to the new danger posed by import cases, state officials have begun to loosen locking measures that have been imposed on around 11 million of their citizens in Wuhan over the past two months.