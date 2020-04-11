China co-operates with US-funded institutions like the WHO

China is co-operating with US-funded international organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations group (UN), as part of its geopolitical strategy, said Representative Guy Reschenthaler (R- PA), explaining its legislative proposal to conditionally defuse the WHO.

Reschenthaler on Tuesday issued a resolution to withhold WHO funding until the resignation of its CEO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian microbiologist. He joined the Friday edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News for an interview with host Alex Marlow.

“What my bill says is that the CEO of the World Health Organization has to resign,” said Reschenthaler. “We know that Dr. Tedros acted seriously or was complicit in an earlier cover-up of COVID-19 in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party.”

“(My Bill) also links future funding to the World Health Organization to the creation of an international body that will investigate how the World Health Organization manually worked with the Chinese Communist Party to cover up COVID. -19, “Reschenthaler added. “And until those two things happen, the World Health Organization will not get voluntary funding from the United States.”

President Donald Trump described the WHO as “China-centric” via Twitter on Tuesday:

The W.H.O. it really blew her. For some reason, largely US-funded, but very focused on China. We will be looking good. Fortunately, I rejected his advice on keeping borders open in China ahead of time. Why did they make such a bad recommendation for us?

Marlow said, “The World Health Organization receives ten times more from the United States than China, but it seems that all the World Health Organization does is credit China for its greatness. work and cast a shadow on the United States. ”

Reschenthaler said: “There is a calculated amount of all nations that support the World Health Organization and the calculated amount is based on GDP. So we pay about $ 100 million evaluated (per) l “World Health Organization. Also, because we are Americans, we contribute more voluntarily. Volunteer fashion, for us, is over $ 400 million.”

“So we pay about 22 percent of the World Health Organization’s total budget, and western powers pay a lot, too,” continued Reschenthaler. “However, the Chinese use the World Health Organization to link the Chinese Communist Party’s talking points and … cast shadow on the United States.”

America and the wider West are funding international organizations co-opted by China to push the geopolitical goals of the communist state, Reschenthaler warned. He noted the purchase of China’s influence in international institutions by establishing “debt traps” with the member states of these institutions.

“The Chinese have been incredibly good at managing these international institutions, and they do so because they can take advantage of many developing countries as the Chinese reach these countries, establishing debt traps and providing cash infusions (with ) tons. of tied ropes and then they have that leverage that those members can have when they are at these international institutions, “concluded Reschenthaler.

