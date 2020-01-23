China confirms 1st death outside epicenter of viral outbreak – Boston Herald

By KEN MORITSUGU and YANAN WANG

BEIJING (AP) – China has moved to block at least three cities with a combined population of over 18 million in an unprecedented effort to contain the deadly new virus that has made hundreds of people sick and move to others during the busy period parts of the world. Lunar New Year holiday.

The open-ended openings are unrivaled in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were closed and the ferry, metro and bus services were stopped. Normally bustling streets, shopping malls, restaurants, and other public spaces in the city of 11 million were eerily quiet. The police checked all incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

Similar measures were imposed on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. In Huanggang, theaters, internet cafes and other entertainment centers were also ordered closed.

In the capital, Beijing, major events were canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of vacation, to stop the virus from spreading. The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, has announced that it will close for an indefinite Saturday.

China’s National Health Commission said on Friday morning that the confirmed cases of the new corona virus had risen to 830 with 25 deaths. The first death was also confirmed outside the central province of Hubei, where the capital Wuhan has been the epicenter of the outbreak. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province adjacent to Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

The vast majority of cases have taken place in and around Wuhan or people with connections in the city. Other cases have been confirmed in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore and Vietnam reported their first cases on Thursday, and cases have also been confirmed in the Chinese areas of Hong Kong and Macao.

Many countries screen travelers from China for symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak a global emergency, a step that can provide more money and resources to combat a threat, but which can also cause trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage, making the decision politically charged is.

The decision ‘should not be taken as a sign that the WHO does not consider the situation serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth, “said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO follows this outbreak every minute of every day.”

Chinese officials have not said how long the closure of the cities will take. Although drastic measures are typical of the Communist Party-led government of China, large-scale quarantines are rare all over the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about violations of human freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, the representative of the WHO in China. “It has never been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work. “

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Great Britain, said the lockdown seems scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of what the situation is, I think it’s not unreasonable to do,” he said. “Everything that limits the travels of people during an outbreak would clearly work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine must be strictly limited in time. He added: “You must ensure that you communicate effectively why this is happening. Otherwise you lose the goodwill of the people. “

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine as health workers went from door to door in search of hidden cases. Burial teams that collected corpses and people who took the sick to Ebola centers were the only ones allowed to move freely. Frustrated residents complained about food shortages.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared in Wuhan, an industrial and transportation hub, last month. Local authorities demanded that all residents wear masks in public places and urged officials to wear them at work.

After the city was closed on Thursday, images showed long lines and empty shelves at supermarkets, while people felt shortened. Trucks transporting supplies to the city are not limited, although many Chinese people remember shortages in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

Predicted analysts will continue to multiply, although the jump in figures is partly due to increased monitoring.

“Even if (cases) are in thousands, this would not surprise us,” said Galea from the WHO, adding that the number of infected people is not an indication of the severity of the outbreak as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East or MERS, which is thought to be that it comes from camels.

China wants to prevent errors from being repeated when dealing with SARS. For months, even after the disease spread throughout the world, China parked patients in hotels and drove them around in ambulances to hide the real number of cases and avoid WHO experts. This time China has been credited with sharing information quickly and President Xi Jinping has emphasized that as a priority.

Health authorities are taking exceptional measures to prevent the virus from spreading and placing people infected in plastic tubes and boxes on wheels, with air passing through filters.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked in or visited a fish market, now closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but that it also mutates. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.

Associated Press journalists Shanshan Wang in Shanghai, Maria Cheng in London and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.