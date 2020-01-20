China confirms the human-to-human transmission of the new corona virus

Human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new coronavirus, the head of a team of Chinese government experts said Monday.

Team leader Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert, said that two people in Guangdong Province in southern China have picked up family members’ illnesses, state media said.

The task force of the National Health Commission has also found that some medical staff have tested positive for the virus, according to the English-language newspaper China Daily.

The virus can spread faster and more widely from person to person. It is believed that the outbreak started with people who picked it up at a fresh market in the city of Wuhan in central China.

Zhong said the two people in Guangdong had not been in Wuhan, but family members had returned from the city, the China Daily said.

The official Chinese Xinhua News Agency reported that from 6 p.m. local time on January 20, a total of 224 cases of pneumonia from new coronavirus infections were reported in China, including 217 confirmed cases:

198 in Wuhan.

Five in Beijing.

Fourteen in Guangdong.

Seven suspected cases: two in Sichuan, one in Yunnan Province, two in Shanghai, one in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and one in Shandong Province.

Authorities elsewhere have also announced cases in other Chinese cities for the first time.

Chief Executive Officer of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will convene an emergency committee for what she calls the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The committee will meet on Wednesday in Geneva to determine whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international importance and what recommendations should be made to manage it.

Declaring a global emergency in health care can bring more international attention and help.

Reporting cases Thailand, Japan, South Korea

The outbreak has informed other countries because millions of Chinese are traveling for Lunar New Year.

Authorities in Thailand and Japan have already identified at least three cases, all of which relate to recent journeys from China.

China says it is acting responsibly and openly to protect the world against the new corona virus 0:38

South Korea reported its first case Monday, when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new corona virus one day after arriving at Incheon airport in Seoul. The woman is isolated in a state-run hospital in the city of Incheon, just west of Seoul, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three American airports have started screening incoming air passengers from central China.

The virus belongs to the same coronavirus family as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002-03 outbreak that also began in Guangdong, China. 44 people died in Canada, including health workers.

What do public health officials say in Canada?