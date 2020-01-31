China corona virus Qantas flies for Australian Wuhan evacuation

A plan to evacuate Australians stranded at the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China is expected to be implemented over the weekend.

Evacuees are flown out of China in a Qantas passenger plane and could leave Wuhan early Monday morning.

A planned Qantas plane flying from Sydney to Hong Kong tonight will wait there until the Chinese authorities give the go-ahead to Wuhan.

Evacuees are first flown back to Darwin before being brought to Christmas Island on smaller planes.

Medical workers in protective clothing talk to a woman suspected of having a coronavirus at a community health center in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (Chinatopix via AP)

Doctors will spend the weekend preparing a quarantine facility on Christmas Island for the Australian evacuees.

Experts from the Australian civil protection team were sent to the island today.

The country’s best health bureaucrats have not yet recommended suspending all flights from China, but the Transport Workers Union is calling on the government to do so.

“The federal government must take urgent measures to protect its own citizens and prevent a potentially devastating global pandemic,” said the union.

The World Health Organization has declared the disease, which killed more than 200 people and infected thousands in China, a health emergency.

People wear face masks while waiting at Hankou Railway Station on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (Getty / Stringer)

The explanation means that a global response will be more focused. WHO fears what could happen if the virus reaches countries that are poorly prepared to deal with high infection rates.

“Australia acted before this decision,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“All problems – isolation, case management, contract tracking, prevention of disclosure, active surveillance, early detection – have been done by Australia.”

Human coronavirus with pandemic potential is a human disease listed under Australian law that enables the government to use “reinforced border measures” to contain outbreaks.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said the world would soon know if containment was realistic.

Health officials in Hazmat suits check the body temperature of passengers arriving from Wuhan City at Beijing Airport. (AP / AAP)

“It is not yet included in China, but they are trying to do it. It is very well contained in all countries to which it has been exported, including Australia,” he said.

The government’s National Security Committee met on Friday to discuss preparatory and precautionary measures to combat the virus.

The virus has spread to 18 countries, including Australia, where nine confirmed cases were expected.

Hong Kong has closed its borders to mainland China.

“You are in a very different situation than an island nation like us,” Interior Minister Peter Dutton told the Nine Network.

Construction machine sits at the site of a field hospital on January 26 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Getty)

“We don’t take flights from Wuhan. And if we have to do anything else, we will.”

Mr. Dutton again defended the government’s plans to charge evacuees part of the cost of returning them to Australia and to quarantine them on Christmas Island for up to two weeks.

He said the cost had been spent on evacuees in the past, noting that not all around 600 Australians who signed up for the airlift were evacuated.