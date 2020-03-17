China debuts ‘health silk road’ to fight coronavirus in Italy

The Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday announced a new mission of “medical” experts in Italy as reports continue to reveal that residents in Wuhan, the city where the pandemic originated, are struggling to receive treatment at hospitals. .

Medical experts believe that the first documented case of Chinese coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on November 17, 2019.The Communist Party alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) to an unknown pathogen broke out in Wuhan in early January, but only made a public announcement about the January 20 outbreak. The government continued to allow and host thousands of strong public events in the almost three months between the first case and the public announcement.

One week ago, the Communist Party announced that the peak of the outbreak in Wuhan was over. The announcement coincided with dictator Xi Jinping, after hiding in Beijing for months, finally visited Wuhan to “inspect” the coronavirus response there. Fearing similar protests as “everything is false” shouts from quarantined houses during a visit by a Deputy Prime Minister of the Communist Party, police kept Wuhan’s residents quiet and in their homes at gunpoint as Xi walked through the empty streets of the metropolis.

Shortly after Xi’s visit, attempts to return parts of Hubei Province, in which Wuhan serves as the regional capital, failed greatly in normal business operations. Much of Hubei is still blocked and reports indicate that patients with Chinese coronavirus symptoms have difficulty receiving medical care, as China closed many of its emergency facilities in Wuhan.

Chinese officials now say that the outbreak in Wuhan is over and have announced on Wednesday that they will send their surplus health care staff to Italy.

According to Chinese government news agency Xinhua, Xi Jinping called on Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday evening, saying “that China strongly supports Italy and has full confidence in Italy’s victory over Italy.” epidemic. “

Xi has announced through the call “building a silk road for health”, a medically focused version of the Road and Road Initiative (BRI) that Xi has struggled to bring to all countries. developing world. The BRI is a comprehensive infrastructure plan that would allow China complete control over all the major ports, roads and railways in the world provided through China by providing predatory loans to developing countries that countries will then use to pay for the China to build inadequate infrastructure projects Italy was signed to the BRI in March 2019, alarming much of Europe.

According to “Xinhua, Xi’s” Silk Road “will launch with a delegation of ‘medical’ experts who will land in Italy and provide medical supplies and other” assistance. “The agency did not specify how many Chinese medical experts would travel. in Italy, when they would do it or what specific medical supplies they would bring with them.

As China prepares to deploy to Italy, Xinhua announced the departure of thousands of health workers from Wuhan and Hubei province in general.

“The first batch of healthcare teams started leaving Hubei Province on Tuesday, as the province’s outbreak has spread,” Xinhua reported. “The 3,675 medical professionals belonging to 41 medical teams from China have attended 14 temporary hospitals and seven designated hospitals in Wuhan, the province’s capital and epicenter of the outbreak.”

“Wuhan’s people have acted courageously. I hope that life here returns to normal as soon as possible and that the city becomes more and more beautiful,” Xinhua said to a health worker named Cui Yaqing. His departure, the agency said, was necessary as the outbreak was largely concluded in Hubei province.

China Daily, another publication in the Chinese regime, last week announced that Wuhan would close 15 “temporary hospitals” set up to treat coronavirus patients. The “hospitals”, in fact sports stadiums, stores and other facilities quickly equipped with medical equipment, treated more than 12,000 combined, but saw a sharp decrease in incoming patients, said the Communist Party. However, he admitted that doctors in the city continued to treat more than 13,000 patients, presumably mostly coronavirus patients.

Chinese health officials said on Tuesday that except Wuhan, Hubei has not reported any cases of new coronaviruses in the past 12 days. However, reports coming out of Wuhan indicate that the medical crisis is far from over, and that residents continue to need access to medical care, raising questions about how much worse the health crisis can be as China. relocates thousands of doctors. out of Hubei and sends delegations to Italy.

The Epoch Times, an anti-communist newspaper, quoted anonymous Wuhan residents as concerned that they had symptoms of Chinese coronavirus and could not find a hospital to treat them. In an interview, one woman identified only that Mrs Fu said that she had been confirmed by doctors as a coronavirus case, was treated and released. Her condition worsened after she was released, but doctors refused to treat her again. Fu, he alleged, got a hospital for a blood test and CT scan.

“The hospital’s diagnostic report stated that Fu had fuzzy thin films on both lungs, which could be infected lesions. At the same time, the arteries, liver, and gallbladder were damaged, “reported Epoch Times.” Despite Fu’s clinical symptoms consistent with COVID-19 patients, the hospital declined to treat him. , saying his diagnostic test returned negative. Wuhan No. 9 Hospital is a designated hospital that serves patients from the quarantine center where Fu was staying. But that ease also denied her. “

Wuhan residents who are suffering from other conditions have also struggled to receive care throughout March. Earlier this month, the New York Times revealed the story of a three-year-old cancer patient who could not find a hospital to offer chemo following his coronavirus outbreak.

“The boy, Fu Haoran, who has leukemia, is one of many seriously ill people struggling for urgent and life-saving treatment, as China is pouring almost all its resources into the coronavirus epidemic,” Times. “Some have not survived. Others like Haoran are in limbo, and their families are afraid of their future. “

Chen Xi, an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, told the Times that “avoidable deaths from stroke, heart attacks and other acute illnesses were likely to outweigh the lives that were saved from patient treatment. with coronavirus. “

Chinese officials have not clarified why the nation has chosen to remove medical experts from the country and send others to Italy when there is no confirmation that the healthcare crisis has ended in Wuhan.

