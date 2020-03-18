China decides to expel US journalists by mistake | HT Editorial – editorials

China has decided to expel working journalists The New York Times. Washington Post and Wall Street Magazineand asked them to provide details of their work. This comes after the United States (US) limited the number of Chinese journalists working for state-controlled media to 100. The move, which comes at a time when free flow of information across the border is more important than ever, is wrong and unfortunate. .

There is, of course, a context for decisions. Relations between the US and China have collapsed in recent years – from geopolitical tensions to the trade war, and until recently, President Donald Trump, calling coronavirus disease (Covid-19), “the Chinese virus.” There is also disagreement in political systems and an understanding of the role of the free press. China sees critical reporting, including its treatment of Covid-19, as motivating and seeks to curb what it sees as hostile or hostile media platforms and reporters, as it is used under strict scrutiny by the domestic press. This is not how the media works – in any functioning democracy. It would be a good idea for Beijing to look at US media reports on Mr. Trump’s presidency to know that these institutions are autonomous.

These decisions show that even at a time when all actors, both governmental and private, cross-border have to work together and information sharing is imperative, mistrust remains deep. Old geopolitical tensions go nowhere; in fact, they can be deeper and more bitter. This does not bode well for multilateralism.

