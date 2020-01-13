China defends with the exception of Hong Kong’s Human Rights Watch

Loading...

BEIJING – China defended on Monday that it had barred the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Non-governmental organizations are responsible for political unrest in the city and should “pay the reasonable price”.

Kenneth Roth was due to host a press conference in Hong Kong this week to present the latest global survey by the New York-based human rights group, which accuses China of “intensely attacking” international human rights agencies.

The longtime managing director said on Sunday that he was rejected by the authorities at the city’s airport.

China announced sanctions against American NGOs, including HRW, last month in retaliation for the passing of a U.S. law that supports Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

“Allowing or not allowing people is China’s sovereign right,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference.

“Numerous facts and evidence show that the NGO in question has used various means to support radicals against China, to encourage extremist, violent and criminal activities and to instigate separatist activities in Hong Kong,” said Geng.

“You have a huge responsibility for the current chaos in Hong Kong. These organizations should be punished and paid the reasonable price. “

Hong Kong has been hit by almost seven months of violent protests, the biggest political crisis in decades.

Millions of people have signed up on the streets of the semi-autonomous financial center to demand greater democratic freedoms.

Roth joins a growing list of openly critical scientists, researchers, politicians and activists who have been refused entry in recent years.

Victor Mallet, a journalist for the Financial Times, was denied visa renewal for no reason in 2018 after talking to the chairman of a small and now banned independence party in the city’s press club.

Last September, an American academic was denied participation after testifying at a congressional hearing with prominent Hong Kong democracy activists.

“I was hoping to highlight Beijing’s intensified attack on international human rights efforts,” said Roth. “The refusal to let me enter Hong Kong illustrates the problem.”

Phil Robertson, deputy director of the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, said when asked why Roth was prevented from entering Hong Kong, he was only told that it was “immigration reasons”.

“What we believe is that it has been stopped because the Chinese government is afraid to let the world know what they are doing to the people of Hong Kong and the people of China,” said Robertson in Bangkok.

The riots that started last June are the greatest crisis for the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997.

In terms of the surrender, Hong Kong enjoys unique freedoms that are not visible on the mainland, but fears have increased in recent years that these freedoms will be abolished as Beijing has more control over the territory.

China and the Hong Kong government have refused to comply with protesters’ demands, which include unlimited free elections in the city, an investigation into the alleged misconduct by the police, and amnesty for the nearly 6,500 people arrested during the movement – nearly a third of them them the age of 20.

The Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club, which was scheduled to host the Roth press conference on Wednesday, said in a statement that the city government is using the Immigration Service to “criminalize organizations and media representatives with which it disagrees with, violating the obligation on freedom of expression and expression in Hong Kong. “

