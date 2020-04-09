The majority of British adults believe the Chinese government has not reported the true number of new corona virus cases and deaths in the country, a poll commissioned by Newsweek found.

Conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies as part of their research on Global Health and Governance Opinion, the poll found that 69 percent of adults in the United Kingdom felt the number of Chinese coronaviruses was not reported, with 12 percent of respondents saying they believed the Chinese government was “honest reported “the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths within its borders. An additional 19 percent say they don’t know.

Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll surveyed 2,000 British adults on April 8 for the latest poll. The margin of error is 2.1 percentage points. At the time of writing, China has reported 82,883 COVID-19 cases along with 3,339 related deaths and 77,678 total recoveries.

In comparison, the United States has reported more than 430,000 cases of the virus, or more than four times the number recorded by Chinese officials. Other countries have reported more cases of new corona virus than China, where the first cases of the disease were reported, including Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

While the majority of all age groups believe that China is covering the spread of the pandemic in the country, older respondents are more likely to believe that China has reported a less reported number of cases and coronaviruses than younger people.

Three-quarters of children aged 35 to 44 (76 percent) told polls that they did not believe China was honest about corona virus cases, while only 8 percent felt they were telling the truth. In comparison, 57 percent of children aged 18 to 25 feel China is dishonest because 27 percent say they trust the numbers that come from that country.

Security officers walked inside a field hospital offering beds to coronavirus patients during the height of the crisis in Wuhan on April 9.

Noel Celis / AFP through Getty Images

But doubts have been cast on trust in China’s coronavirus figures given its initial efforts to hide the outbreak.

The country first warned the World Health Organization against pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, on December 31. The warning came after authorities tried to censor a doctor for trying to raise awareness of the new virus.

Four months later, Bloomberg reported U.S. intelligence reports concluded that China has reported the number of coronaviruses and the number of related deaths.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry then criticized the intelligence report. A spokesman for Hua Chunying said US officials were “immoral and inhumane” for trying to “politicize public health issues.”

“Slandering, smearing, and blaming cannot replace lost time and more lies will only waste more time and cause more lives to be lost,” Hua said. “We tell these politicians that, at the moment, they must prioritize the safety of the life and health of people above politics.”

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on the Use of Face Coverings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public where social distance measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple face cloth can help slow the spread of the virus by those who are infected and by those who have no symptoms.

Face cloth can be made from household items. Guides offered by CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face covers should be washed regularly. Washing machine is enough.

Lift the face mask safely without touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands immediately after removing the cover.

Suggestions of the World Health Organization to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Cleanliness advice

Clean hands as often as possible with soap and water, or rub alcohol-based hands.

Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing; when treating sick people; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands look dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching your hands, nose, and mouth. Don’t spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbows that bend when you cough or sneeze. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Medical advice

Avoid close contact with other people if you have symptoms.

Stay home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headaches and colds, to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you experience serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical attention early and contact your local health authority first.

Record any recent contact with others and travel details to give to authorities who can track and prevent the spread of disease.

Stay abreast of developments in COVID-19 issued by health authorities and follow their guidelines.

Use of masks and gloves