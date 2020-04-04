New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that China has donated 1,000 fans to help its state fight the worsening coronavirus pandemic (photo: AP)

The Chinese government has donated 1,000 fans to the state of New York to help local officials fight the coronavirus pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a gift on Saturday and said breathing equipment would arrive later in the city today.

He said at a press conference: “China has given us … a donation of 1,000 fans that will come today to JFK (international airport). It’s a big deal – it will make a big difference to us. “Cuomo said Oregon’s west coast also donated 140 fans, and New York will reach the” peak “of the coronavirus – when it sees daily diagnosis and deaths, the governor said on Saturday that New York could peak in the next seven days, but previously he warned that Empire State could meet another four weeks of rapid growth before reaching the pandemic peaks.

Cuomo shared news about the donation following the announcement of 10,814 new Covid-19 diagnoses at night and 630 new deaths throughout the state. He said that 15055 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19, with 4,126 patients in intensive care. He added that 10,478 people hospitalized were released and said about two-thirds of those admitted to hospital were recovering. New York is a state of coronavirus whose number of diagnoses has increased from 6,147 to 63,606 day by day. Coronavirus killed 2,624 people in the five districts of the Big Apple. A total of 113,704 people in the entire state tested Covid-19 positively. The number of people hospitalized increased sharply by 1095, while the number of people under intensive care increased by 395.

The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, and the country’s government faced increasing questions about claims that he lied that only 81,000 people in China caught the virus, killing less than 4,000.





