China donates 1,000 fans to New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that China is making it easy to donate 1,000 fans to hard strike, with shipping expected to arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport later.

In recent weeks in China, it has seemed to be using the coronavirus pandemic to position itself as the global leader in response, while the perception has been that the U.S. is trying to catch up with its virus outbreak. ‘foreigner.

“At last we have the good news today,” Cuomo said during a news conference this morning. “The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 fans to JFK today.”

The donations originate from a number of Chinese foundations facilitated by Ambassador Huang Ping.

“This is a great thing, and it will make a big difference for us,” Cuomo said.

Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, Jack Ma Foundation and Joe and Clara Tsai Foundation would have contributed to the effort.

China suffered greatly from the onset of the pandemic, including during the period that was actively involved in virus coverage. Now that the crisis seems to have stabilized somewhat in China, the country is positioning itself as a world leader in helping other nations respond to a Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

And that answer provides China with a unique opportunity to expand its tentacles by massively expanding its international influence and playing the role of superpower precisely at a time when the US has struggled to contain the virus. In addition to shipping fans to New York, China has been supplying large numbers of masks to successful countries, while the United States is rapidly struggling to produce enough masks for its own household requirements.

“This could be the first major crisis in decades without significant U.S. leadership and significant Chinese leadership,” said Rush Doshi, director of the China Strategy Initiative at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Axios said Chinese deposits are floating around the idea of ​​a “Beijing-led global health organization that would rival the World Health Organization”.

“The Chinese government has sought to project the power of the Chinese state beyond its borders and to establish China as a global leader, no different from what the United States government has done for a better century, and the distribution of aid This is part of the medical mission, “said Dr. Yangyang Cheng, an associate postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University and a columnist at SupChina.

In fact, China has pledged or provided widespread assistance, from Greece, to Italy, Japan, Iraq, Serbia, Spain, and even Peru, in an attempt, as characterized by the New York Times, to “reposition themselves not as the authoritative incubator for a pandemic, but as the responsible global leader in a time of global crisis.”

“The coronavirus pandemic has become a battleground,” said Bruno Maçães, Portugal’s former Secretary of State for European Affairs. “I see that China has focused on using the crisis as an opportunity to exercise its model superiority.”

