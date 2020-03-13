China drives propaganda for the U.S. Coronavirus

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs allegations that Wuhan’s coronavirus originated in the United States and were widely used in the United States military by China, not as an arrow or as an example of a mouth-watering spokesman. .

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian doubled with more allegations on Friday, prompting the Chinese Communist Party to make a significant effort to ignite the world and avoid responsibility for the global pandemic unleashed by the Chinese government.

This article is very important to each and every one of us. Read it and retweet it. COVID-19: New evidence that the virus originated in the US. https://t.co/LPanIo40MR

– Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@ zlj517) March 13, 2020

Quartz said on Friday that the articles Zhao promotes were created by Global Research, a company founded by “a Canadian economist who has scared conspiracy theories related to the H1N1 swine flu epidemic, and 11 last year.” .

Quartz also noted Zhao’s irony by fueling this ugly whisper on Twitter, a platform long barred by the Chinese government, from a show that uses its huge censorship apparatus to stop the spread of “rumors” and “misinformation” runaway.

Meanwhile, the propaganda operation is advancing at full speed on Weibo, the microblogging platform that Chinese subjects can use. On the bright side, at least the version of Zhao’s conspiracy theory spread abroad by the Chinese government suggests that the US might not have deliberately introduced the virus to Wuhan:

The conspiracy claims that 300 U.S. Army athletes who attended the 7th World Military Games in Wuhan in October, were infected with the virus, and became infected for the first time. propagate in China.

Zhao’s comment accompanied a video of a U.S. Congressional hearing this week on the country’s response to the epidemic. Robert Redfield, director of the United States for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in the video that it was found that some patients with a previous diagnosis who had died from the flu died from coronavirus. The video started showing up on Weibo Chinese social network, with many commenting that they now strongly believe that the United States has covered epidemic-related facts.

The Epoch Times said that Chinese propagandists are deliberately malicious in saying Redfield in the music video they are so in love with:

Several Chinese media outlets published incorrect translations of an exchange between U.S. Representative Harley Rouda (California) and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during a hearing March 11.

Rouda asked Redfield if there was a chance that some people in the United States would die of COVID-19 before they were properly tested and diagnosed for the new coronavirus, because the symptoms are similar to seasonal flu.

Redfield responded, “Some cases have been diagnosed this way in the United States today.”

But Chinese state media misinterpreted that exchange as supposing that Redfield admitted to people dying of COVID-19 before the flu season in the United States.

Global Times, Beijing News and other news outlets also cited CDC statistics to give Chinese readers the impression that a large number of Americans have already died from the virus. “According to the United States CDC, at least 34 million Americans are infected with the flu this season, and 20,000 of them are dead.”

The Epoch Times also detected a document that Chinese social media users transmitted less regime-friendly to the regime which allegedly contains specific instructions for spreading coronavirus propaganda given to the famed “50 Hundred Army” of online trolls. The document, whose authenticity could not be verified, contains talking points similar to those used by Zhao and the Chinese media.

At least one of the most cited Foreign Ministry spokesmen in the West, Geng Shuang, declined to challenge or denounce Zhao’s Tweets.

“The international community, including the US, have differing views on the source of the virus,” Geng said when asked about Zhao’s theories.

“China always believes that this is a scientific matter, that it must be dealt with scientifically and professionally,” he added.

CNN observed a “concerted campaign to question the origin of the new coronavirus” on Chinese social networks. Chinese officials are a big part of this campaign. Hua Chunying, Zhao’s superior at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, used Redfield’s video as an excuse to call it “absolutely wrong and inappropriate to call this Chinese coronavirus”. Last week, the Chinese ambassador to South Africa suggested that the virus may not have originated in China.

More articles in support of the propaganda offensive went to Chinese state media, flooding the area with misleading comments about Redfield video.

The Global Times he actually sought to punish the United States for only noticing and responding to Zhao’s foolish remarks, for good measure launching the umpteenth deliberate misinterpretation of Redfield’s comments. Beijing’s orchestrated campaign to blame the U.S. for coronavirus was treated as a traditional organic movement of Chinese citizens by asking questions.

Another Global Times editorial used Redfield to accuse the United States government of doing exactly what the Chinese Communist Party did in the first days of the outbreak. He hid the true number of cases to reduce the severity of the crisis for political reasons:

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lawmakers asked Wednesday when they testified in a house subcommittee whether it is possible for some Americans to die of what appears on the surface as a flu but it’s actually COVID-19. . He confirmed it.

This is very important information, telling people that the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is much higher than the data released so far. The United States has reported more than a thousand confirmed cases and more than 30 deaths. The United States’ test capacity has been far from enough to meet demand, prompting coverage of the true state of the epidemic.

Several celebrities in the United States have hired the coronavirus, military and congressional personnel have been infected, and some politicians have been in close contact with confirmed patients. This reflects how the epidemic in the United States is widespread.

It was followed by China who cried with indignation at United States officials, who said precisely that China really sought to hide the disease, by punishing and humiliating doctors who sought alarm in time to save countless lives. Chinese state media are frantically trying to tear down the entire bottom of the memory hole, and reformulate accurate critiques of Communist Party behavior as “shameless” efforts to “shift blame on the epidemic” as Global Times put it.

Xinhua’s “news” network grew into Redfield’s video clip, aggressively pushing the narrative that he was tacitly admitting that the coronavirus began in the United States and was brought to Wuhan by American soldiers.