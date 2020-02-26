[china-eastern-unveils-ott-airways-to-function-chinese-produced-jets]



FILE Photograph: A employees member wearing a face mask is found at a counter for China Jap airlines at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, as the nation is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

February 26, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd <600115.SS> released on Wednesday a contemporary subsidiary – OTT Airlines – to press house-grown plane to broader markets, the carrier reported on its formal account on Chinese social media system Weibo.

The Shanghai-based airline stated OTT Airways, which interprets to ‘one two three’ in Chinese, would be the very first airline to operate Commercial Aircraft Corp of China’s (COMAC) [CMAFC.UL] C919 slim-physique planes, which are undergoing flight testing.

China Jap was in the beginning slated to be the initial operator.

The C919 was built to contend with the Airbus SE A320 family and the Boeing Co 737 MAX design that continues to be grounded just after two deadly crashes.

OTT will also function COMAC’s regional jet – the ARJ21. Final August, China Japanese purchased 35 of the planes on the exact same working day as fellow condition-backed carriers Air China Ltd <601111.SS> and China Southern Airways Co Ltd <600029.SS>.

China’s C919 solitary-aisle aircraft has currently obtained 815 provisional orders, but incredibly couple from airlines or leasing corporations exterior the Asian nation.

In the meantime, COMAC is in search of certification from the European aviation regulator to help it operate in several other countries.

Enhancement of the C919, at least 5 many years at the rear of plan, is going slower than predicted, a dozen people today familiar with the plan told Reuters very last month, as COMAC struggles with a selection of specialized problems that have seriously limited exam flights.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai crafting by Jamie Freed Modifying by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)