China Epicenter Wuhan raises 50% to 50%

China’s coronavirus city discovered in Wuhan on Friday confirmed wrongdoing in the wake of its apparent death, and the number has dropped dramatically by more than 50 percent after growing up. international doubts about China’s data.

The United States is leading the charge in questioning China’s transmission of the virus and the amount of information it has actually shared with the international community since the outbreak. the end of last year.

Authorities in Wuhan have already tried to cover up the complaint, censuring doctors who posted online porn in December, and there are questions about whether the government is holding patients in check. when his numbers are constantly changing at the end of the journey.

Wuhan head of state said in a news release on Friday that 1,290 people were killed in the tally in Wuhan, which has stunned a large number of Chinese bombers since COVID-19 , the disease that caused the disease.

The death toll was 3,869. But the city government only added 325 cases, raising the city’s total to 50,333.

The change puts the death toll of the public at nearly 39 percent to 4,632, based on federal data in the first quarter Friday.

News coverage in the country of 1.4 billion people, however, remains below the level of casualties in smaller countries such as Italy and Spain.

China has come under increasing scrutiny of childhood coronavirus infection from Western powers, with Washington raising doubts about China’s data and testing whether it really is illness during a Wuhan operation.

“We will ask difficult questions about the future and how it has not been achieved before,” said British Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Vice President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times “it would be underestimated” the fact that China has successfully cured the four viruses, adding: “The past is well known.”

Chinese scientists say a trip from the Wuhan-based food market was revealed with exotic wildlife sold for human consumption.

Global skeptics about the discovery of China’s coronavirus tally Photo: AFP / Hector RETAMAL

National Times tabloid Global Times rejected a review of the ruling, which it said was a “case study” based on “facts”.

“So far, in the opinion of many, the authorities have said that the deaths have been concealed by officials, and some in the West have not made any effort to facilitate this review,” the editorial said.

“It is hoped that data validation will be able to resolve any controversy surrounding it.”

Wuhan said the reason behind the cases is that, with most city staff members concerned in the past with rising illnesses, leading to “fake reports, reports and Or business misconduct “.

It also stated that there was insufficient reporting and care facilities, and that some patients were reported to have died at home and therefore their deaths were not reported.

Health officials in the Hubei area, where Wuhan is the captain, were before their pictures.

Authorities recently added nearly 15,000 points to their numbers by February after the start of counting patients reported through the approval of the bank, which said offenders.

The National Health Commission later brought the death toll to 108 after finding out that some of the deaths were listed in Hubei.

Officials have changed their style by the end of February and they are all adding cases through lung imaging.

More recently, China has begun to count asymptomatic cases following public concern over those who have shown good but do not show symptoms.

Most of the comments on the tax on foreigners were praised by the government on Friday for declaring a sale, but one wrote on Twitter-liker Weibo: “You’re welcome.” in the case of other countries?

. [tagToTranslate] china [t] virus [t] epicenter [t] wuhan [t] wake [t] die [t] make [t] 50