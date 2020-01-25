China expands control of coronavirus as death toll reaches 41

China has extended its fight against a deadly new virus to 36 million unprecedented people and has rushed to build a prefabricated hospital for the victims as the epidemic casts a veil over Lunar New Year, the world’s biggest holiday. country.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has risen sharply to more than 1,250, with at least 41 deaths, all in China.

At the same time, France has announced three cases of the virus – the first in Europe. And the United States has reported their second case, involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was rushed to hospital after returning from China.

She would be fine.

The National Health Commission of China announced on Saturday that the number of people infected in the country had increased to 1,287, including 237 patients in serious condition.

Of the 41 deaths, 39 occurred in Hubei province in central China.

Transport has been closed in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the city of 11 million people at the epicenter of the epidemic, and in at least 12 other cities in the province, with a population larger than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Authorities in Beijing and other cities have canceled many public celebrations and other events marking the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday.

Wuhan hospitals have faced a flood of patients and a lack of supplies.

Videos circulating online have shown crowds of unrestrained people in masks lined up for exams, and some have complained that family members have been turned back to full-capacity hospitals.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere have launched appeals for drugs, disinfection equipment, masks, glasses, gowns and other protective gear.

Authorities in Wuhan said they were quickly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the crisis, which is expected to be completed on February 3.

It will be modeled on a Sars hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the Sars epidemic.

The gravity of the crisis remained an open question.

Chinese tourists wear protective masks in Saint Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky / AP)

It was not clear how deadly the virus is, or even as dangerous as the regular flu, which kills tens of thousands of people each year in the United States alone.

Scientists say it is also unclear if it spreads as easily as Sars, its genetic cousin, who also hails from China and killed around 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in the number of reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse.

Rather, it may reflect better surveillance and reporting of the recently discovered virus, whose symptoms may initially resemble colds and flu, including coughs, fever and shortness of breath, but may worsen pneumonia.

“It is still too early to draw conclusions about the severity of the virus because at the start of any outbreak, you would focus more on the severe cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, spokesperson for the World Health Organization at Geneva.

“And then maybe we are missing some mild cases because people will just be a little sick and not have it tested.” And they will recover. ”

While authorities feared that public rallies would accelerate the spread of the virus, temples closed, Beijing Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations before the Lunar New Year.

It is normally a time for family reunions, sightseeing, fireworks and other celebrations in the country of 1.4 billion people.

The streets, malls and other public spaces in Wuhan were generally very quiet on the second day of its lockdown, and masks were required in public.

Buyers have cleared store shelves, stocking up for what could be a long period of isolation.

Karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in the area have been closed.

While most of the deaths are due to older patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei died on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases occurred in and around Wuhan or involved people who visited the city or who had personal connections with the infected.

Twenty cases in total have been confirmed outside of mainland China, almost all in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Nepal.

Many countries screen travelers from China and isolate anyone with symptoms.

Chinese officials have not specified how long the city closures will last.

Recalling the initial cover-up of Sars by the government, many Chinese people are wary of the number of cases reported by officials.

People wear face masks when queuing at a shopping mall in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung / AP)

The authorities have promised transparency.

The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, has announced that it will collect information about government departments that have failed to respond to the epidemic, including “delays, concealment and underreporting of the epidemic”.

The annual spring festival gala program of the public television channel CCTV, which drew over a billion viewers last year, paid tribute to the medical workers who fought the epidemic.

“Please believe in China,” said the hosts.

“With the most transparent public information … on the front lines of the epidemic, we will certainly win.”