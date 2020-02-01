China flies citizens home to be infected by viruses Wuhan | world

This photo, taken on January 28, 2020, shows a medical worker examining a patient infected with the novel coronavirus in an isolation ward of a hospital in Zouping, east China’s Shandong Province. – AFP picture

BEIJING, October 6 / PRNewswire / – China has flown two aircraft loads of its citizens to Hubei, the closed province at the center of the fatal coronavirus outbreak, where the authorities greeted them in full-body suits.

A Xiamen Airlines charter flight from Bangkok landed yesterday in the provincial capital, Wuhan, where the infection probably came from a market selling wild animals.

Health officials in white full-body clothing stood at the cabin door as the plane’s 73 passengers got out, smiled through face masks, and waved to the news photographer.

A second flight to Xiamen landed shortly afterwards with residents of Hubei from Kota Kinabalu, a popular tourist destination on the Malaysian coast.

China’s foreign ministry said yesterday that the country would bring Wuhan residents back from abroad “as soon as possible” because “Chinese citizens from Hubei, particularly Wuhan, were facing practical difficulties abroad.”

The move came after more than 30 airlines worldwide announced plans to cut or cut flights to China as the country struggled to stem the spread of the epidemic.

China’s aviation agency said that 117 nationals from Hubei province in Bangkok and 100 from Kota Kinabalu are “ready to bring the chartered flights back to Wuhan as soon as possible.”

This is despite the fact that Wuhan and the surrounding cities have been blocked by the authorities for more than a week and more than 50 million people have been held in their homes after an almost blanket ban on transportation.

Almost all 259 people killed in the outbreak were in Hubei.

Hospitals in Wuhan are overwhelmed. AFP reporters saw long lines, and some patients said they had to wait two days to see a doctor.

The charter flights caused heated discussions in Chinese social media.

“These people probably don’t want to go back,” said one, while another asked if the residents should be returned to Hubei if they were not infected.

China advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and to cancel group trips overseas.

Several countries, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, have urged their citizens to avoid traveling there.

The United States has also imposed a national emergency that temporarily denies entry to foreigners who have been in China for the past two weeks.

Neighboring Myanmar sent a plane back to China yesterday, with most of the passengers still on board – including French and American citizens – after an admitted suspect of being infected with the coronavirus was hospitalized. – AFP