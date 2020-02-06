General Motors Co. China (GM.N) said last month it had hit record low after encouraging consumers to buy tricycles compared to traditional four cylinders. Some models from Buick and Chevrolet’s subsidiaries of the General Motors brand have only been offered this option in recent years. But consumers often prefer four-cylinder engines because they reduce noise, leading to a significant drop in sales in the months leading up to 2020.

Now, GM is working to make up for what it lost before, plus preparations for a drop in sales due to the Wuhan Coronavirus epidemic that has kept people in mainland China traveling on a regular basis. However, sales have been declining for years as GM faces new competitors in the SUV market. The company has experienced a sharp drop in sales over the past two years, with a 19% year-over-year decline in 2019.

GM has a long history within mainland China

The company has operated as a joint venture (Tesla is the first and only foreign carmaker to operate and sell within mainland China without cooperating with a domestic company) with SAIC Motor Corp for decades. At that time General Motors became one of the largest car companies selling in mainland China.

However, its decision to change many of its newer models to three cylinders over four cylinders sent its customers to other parts in search of a new vehicle. The company switched to three-cylinder vehicles to encourage consumers to abide by strict carbon emissions laws in mainland China.

As traditional four-cylinder vehicles are more environmentally friendly, the company has only changed three cylinders in its new cars in the last two years with a radical decision to encourage consumers to make smarter decisions about the environment. Unfortunately, it started in 2018, but the company continued to sell the vehicles well until 2019. Now, it will return to its original four-cylinder products.

Trading trends and virus outbreaks are driving sales more

However, with trade tensions between the United States and China and the recent surge in Wuhan Coronavirus, GM fears it may not be able to compete with competing vehicle companies such as Volkswagon or Toyota. In particular, the threatening and rising threat of the Wuhan coronado has forced companies to anticipate a dip in sales in the first quarter.

The outbreak has hurt most people and car companies such as General Motors. With fewer people and either as a precautionary or mandatory restriction, the virus remains a viable threat to the Chinese economy. The threat of an economic trap in a country already struggling to avoid the middle-income trap means that China can suffer greater consequences from the virus than anywhere else – in addition to the catastrophic loss of human lives.