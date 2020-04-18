China grows as campaign theme during a pandemic

China’s relationship with the United States, and China’s role in the global stagnation coronavirus pandemic, are becoming the central political themes of Republicans voting up and down in 2020.

Trump President, from the fact that to praise the transparency of Xi Jinping Jintao of China, was the spread of the coronavirus to blame China. He stopped funding the World Health Organization for being too “China-centric,” and aired a campaign ad that Joe Biden described as too cozy in China.

This ad was blamed by the Biden team, the Democratic Party, and some Asian-American leaders. They immediately pointed out that the montage showing Biden with Chinese government officials included former American-American Governor Washington Gary Rock.

“President Trump and his team are fueling hatred, so we need to stop now. Asian Americans are Americans, times.” Governor Locke tweeted. However, Trump America’s first-action PAC continues, running three #BeijingBiden ads that attack Biden in China.

At the same time, Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign is increasing advertising about China and the Coronavirus in advertising, funding emails, and digital campaign events.

“China has been lying and doing everything it can to cover the epidemic of COVID-19 in the country. It’s absolutely embarrassing and we can’t stop and do anything.” I read a donation email.

“It’s no surprise that things like the Chinese corona were unleashed in places like China, in a society where many truths weren’t spoken,” said conservative activist Matt Schrap. The live stream event mentioned in “Catholic for Trump”.

The Republican ballots are in agreement, where Democrats and Asian American and Pacific Islander [AAPI] community leaders have called for xenophobia and attempted to find Trump’s pandemic-ready scapegoats.

Both the House and Senate Republican campaign departments have triggered their release. In this week’s release, the US Republican Senate Commission highlighted Senator GOP’s comment on “paying” for China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with severe re-election, Arizona Senator Martha McSulley was one of the first to call on WHO’s board to step down and cover allegations of China’s underreporting of COVID-19 cases. Blamed the organization for helping to do it.

In 22 wards of Texas, where the AAPI community accounts for nearly 20% of demographics, Republican outflow candidate Kathaleen Wall used campaign ads to blame China, hide viruses, and Was called a “criminal company”. in the world. ”

The president said he would stop using the word, but the ad praises Mr. Trump for having a reference to the “Chinese virus” and “courage to call it.” Democrats blamed the ad, including her potential opponents of the Democratic Party, Sri Preston Kurkarni, as a “irresponsible man-made attack” dangerous to diverse regions.

“The problem in China is due to the oppressive Communist Party that runs the party, not the people who run the country. The people in China are like us. It’s about freedom. It’s not about racial politics, “by CBS News.

Gene Wu’s district in Texas overlaps with the Houston suburbs where the Wall runs. He called the ad “dark”, but for him, it’s in line with Trump’s previous rhetoric and contributes to the terror atmosphere of Asian American communities.

“For them, it’s politics,” he told CBS News. “For us, that is physical safety and life and death.”

In March, the FBI’s Houston office said a possible increase in coronavirus-related hate crimes could occur due to “assuming that some U.S. citizens associate COVID-19 with Chinese and Asian American populations.” Warning, ABC News first reported.

A follow-up study by the Asia-Pacific Policy and Planning Council and China’s Affirmative Action [CAA] organization has reported about 1,500 oral harassment and physical assaults on Asian Americans over the last three weeks.

One such incident occurred in Midland, Texas, according to the FBI report, and within the Sam’s Club because the perpetrators thought the family was Chinese and people were infected with coronaviruses. An Asian American family was stabbed.

“[Trump] called himself a war president. The war president needs foreign enemies, China for him,” said California Parliament Democratic Party Judy Chu to CBS News. “But the consequence of what he does is that the Americans who follow him choose anyone who admits they are Chinese.”

Parliament’s Asia-Pacific American Caucus Chairman Chu said he saw anti-Chinese rhetoric in the last election, but the situation was “ because people are so scared and emotional that the situation is very It’s unstable. ”

“It’s clear that the Chinese government didn’t reveal the extent of the disease in the early days, but on the other hand, the US government didn’t work either,” she said.

According to a survey of AAPI data, AAPI voters tended to lean toward the Democratic Party in California, but nationwide, 38% did not match any party. The data also show that, out of 44 seats in Congress reversed in 2018, voters’ AAPI share exceeded the winning margin in 18 races.

Christine Cheng, executive director of the Asia-Pacific Islanders America Vote, warned the campaign not to rely on a “responsible game” framework.

“Escapement of Asian-Americans or Asian immigrants due to foreign affairs could affect polling stations. We have seen it in the past,” she said. One example she pointed out was a 2012 Michigan Senate ad, where Republican candidates suggested that his record of Democratic opposition spending would lead China to undertake American jobs.

“It’s one thing to criticize policies and presidents of a particular country or elected officials in another country in one country, but be careful about how it is assembled, and this is It does not mean that we are connected to people of all generations. “

Nicole Suganga, Eleanor Watson, and Bo Erickson contributed to the report.

