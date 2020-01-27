China has 2,700 new virus cases, 80 deaths

BEIJING (AP) – The death toll from a new virus has risen to 80 on Monday, the Chinese government said, after the health minister warned that the virus’ ability to spread is “increasing.”

China also extended the New Year holidays by 3 days to the next Sunday on Monday to curb the spread of the virus.

The National Health Commission stated that 769 new cases were confirmed in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday, making a total of 2,744 confirmed cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong and two in Macau. Scattered were found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia. The United States has confirmed cases in Washington, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona.

President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious one, saying the government is stepping up efforts to cut travel and public gatherings while bringing medical personnel and supplies to the city in the center of the crisis-stricken city of Wuhan, which remains locked without flights , Trains or buses in or out.

China’s health minister, Ma Xiaowei, warned that the virus could spread more easily, but said that travel restrictions and other stringent measures should deliver results “at the lowest cost and at the fastest rate.”

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan plans to evacuate its personnel and several other Americans on board a charter flight. France and Japan have made similar decisions.

The epidemic brought back memories of the SARS outbreak, which originated in China and claimed nearly 800 lives when it spread throughout the world in 2002 and 2003. It spread during China’s busiest travel season, when millions of people crossed the country or moved abroad on Lunar New Year.

A message from the U.S. embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan to San Francisco. If there were not enough seats, priority would be given to people “at higher risk for corona viruses”.

The French consulate also considered evacuating its nationals from the city. It is said to be working on organizing a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

French automaker PSA Group said it would evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them, and then take them to France.

Japan has also made preparations to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.

Chinese travel agencies have been advised to stop all group travel, and there is growing concern about the potential impact of millions of people returning to the cities after Thursday’s New Year holidays end.

According to China’s National Health Commission, anyone arriving from Wuhan must now register with local health stations and quarantine for 14 days – the maximum incubation period for the virus.

Beijing has decided to postpone the start of classes after the end of the New Year holidays, the official Beijing Daily reported on its website. This will extend to all schools in the capital, from kindergartens to universities.

At the heart of the outbreak, which has already blocked 11 million residents, Wuhan banned most of vehicle use, including private cars, from downtown areas.

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to the city on January 22, and continuously expanded the blockade to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million.

Wuhan is building two provisional hospitals, each with around 1,000 beds, to treat the patients. The city said the first is expected to be completed on February 3.

Medical workers in Wuhan were among the infected, and local media reported that a doctor died on Saturday morning. The 62-year-old doctor was hospitalized on January 18 and died a week later.

Xinhua also said medical supplies are being brought to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves, masks, and goggles.

The National Health Commission said it will involve medical teams to deal with the outbreak, and the Chinese military deployed 450 medical personnel, some of whom have had experience with previous outbreaks, including SARS and Ebola, Xinhua reported.

The new virus belongs to the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

The first cases of the virus emerged last month and are said to have been transmitted to humans via wildlife sold at a Wuhan food market.

The Chinese authorities announced a temporary ban on wildlife trade on Sunday and urged the public not to eat wildlife meat.

LAST STORIES: