China has experienced the lowest economic growth since 1970 in the war

China has been the hardest-hit economy since at least the 1970s in the first quarter when it fought against coronavirus, and low-income consumers and businesses show that it is facing a tough time. longer, harder than expected.

The world’s second-largest economy fell 6.8% from a year earlier in the third quarter in March after manufacturers, shops and resorts closed for disease, data showed. was revealed Friday.

That was stronger than some estimates which called for a 16% contract but China’s performance was poor since before the stock market boom started in 1979.

Some experts say China, which has led the way in shutting down the world to prevent the disease, may be back this month. But they cut the growth forecasts and pushed the pace of backlash, poor sales and increased data.

“I don’t think we will see a real recovery until the fourth quarter or the end of the year,” said Zhu Zhenxin, an economist at Rushi Finance Institute in Beijing.

Sales prices, which accounted for 80% of China’s growth last year, fell 19% in the first quarter from a year earlier, lower than most estimates. Investment in industrial and other fixed assets, another driver of growth, fell 16.1%.

The ruling Communist Party declared victory of the virus in March and began reopening jobs and offices despite the United States and Europe strict control. But studios, hairdressers and other businesses that appear to be insignificant but employ millions are still locked up. Tourism is difficult to reverse.

Beijing, the capital, and some cities have been tightened to prevent a repeat of the epidemic. Most foreigners are forbidden to enter the country.

Consumer spending has slowed even as the government has boosted spending by providing retail products in some cities and starting a social media campaign telling employees to eat at home. restaurants.

Many in-store buyers will hold their money in fear of bankruptcy. Others refuse to invest in big houses or even leave their homes.

That is a crash for policymakers and other companies who hope that China will keep the global economy at its peak since the 1930s.

“I will definitely be more relaxed,” said Zhang Lizhou, a 26-year-old business leader in Beijing.

Zhang said his company, which has yet to be reopened, is paying him 1,500 yuan ($ 215) a month but his income is low through mortgage payments. His girlfriend lost her job when her employer lost her job due to an infection.

“I will save money to get through whatever difficulties can be made,” Zhang said. “If I did that, I wouldn’t be as good as I am now – frustrated but unable to do anything.”

The board has asked companies to pay employees and avoid layoffs. He promised tax and loans to help entrepreneurs get back on their feet. Still, a wave of bankruptcies has wreaked havoc on the business, further stressing the economy.

Its auto sales fell 48.4% from a year earlier in March. That’s better than February’s record 81.7% decline but is on top of a 2-year decline that has already hit the world and workers count in the biggest recession. the earth.

Exports fell 6.6% in March of last year. That’s an improvement over double digits in January and February, but experts warn exporters may face another decline as a result of attacks from the virus. US and European consumer demand.

Experts including Oxford Economics, UBS and Nomura have said that China will not have a successful economy this year.

The operator of the still-closed office in the western city of Xi’an said he did not know whether the business would survive.

The owner, who will only give his name, said Liu “The business is going down, and I have to find something else.”

Beijing is trying to build up its activities by spending more money on developing telecommunications networks and other activities. But the board does not want to absorb too much money for the economy for fear of further costs or pushing up prices that are close to seven years.

Chinese leaders may agree on deals that are at least as big as their response to the 2008 crisis but will address “virtually no debt,” said Zhu at the Financial Times. Finance.

He said the money seems to be going to technology and health rather than development, as it did in 2008.

Last year the economy slumped to a multi-year low of 6.1% under pressure from weak consumer and business taxes with President Donald Trump that caused a drop in exports.

“Spreading has expanded the problem, so the modification of the system will be much slower,” Zhu said.

