China has increased its Wuhan Coronavirus from 1,290

China has re-calculated the number of cervical cancer cases, adding another 1,290 people to Wuhan, the city that began the epidemic in December.

In addition, according to local media reported on Friday, 4,636 people were killed, most of them from Hubei province, where Wuhan is located.

Countedarin additional deaths were all accounted for in Wuhan and the late death report was due to several factors, the report said. The first is that some patients die at home without seeing a doctor or have not been tested as the disease dominates during the outbreak.

Second, there is an incomplete report for health workers and institutions that are dominated by the care of patients during infection. Another issue is that hospitals have been expanded to provide care to patients at the city and district levels, including private hospitals, and not all have access to modern information to the center of the epidemic. , says Xinhua.

Similar revisions have been made in the number of casualties in New York over the past few days, adding 3,700 people died at home before the trial. Once again, the Chinese movement may raise questions about the accuracy of its data, which US President Donald Trump has questioned. US intelligence officials have concluded that China has reported the outbreak, and no casualties have been reported.

Last month, images of tens of thousands of ash cards being spread to funeral homes in Wuhan were circulated on Chinese social media, a growing number of deaths in the city and the beginning of the outbreak. she was informed.

China has denied reporting its numbers, saying it was exchanging information. But repeating the data behind the crisis – which includes a one-day extension of the nearly 15,000 cases discovered by a hospital system in February – has been increasingly unacceptable.

While the review rate was high, the number of casualties in China has dropped sharply compared to Americans where more than 30,000 deaths have been reported. In Italy and Spain, the figure is about 20,000 per country.

