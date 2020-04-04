China has refrained from deadly viruses as Americans have told it to use eyes

China on Saturday welcomes victims of coronavirus attacks during a worldwide trip, as reported by Americans to make masks in fear of death. The disease is caused by the breath.

The US warning came on the heels of an increased death toll – nearly 1,500 a day – and as the disease continued.

A New Yorker kicks off a road trip Photo: AFP / Angela Weiss

Since the emergence of COVID-19 late last year, over 1.1 million people have died from illness. Nearly 60,000 people were killed.

China, most vulnerable to its devastation, on Saturday held a day of mourning for its death – more than 3,000 people died from the disease’s death. passed away last year.

Cars, trucks and ships fired their guns, and the air crews stopped, half-staff flags being fired from 10am (0200 GMT).

Number of coronavirus-related deaths, announced by countries, August 3, 1900 GMT Photo: AFP / Simon MALFATTO

Beijing says the care is an opportunity to mourn the “martyrs” – a prestigious head honcho issued by the government this week on 14 medical personnel who died in the war with marijuana – and humanity. punished by officials for lifting one of the first locks.

“I feel very sad about our friends and patients who have died,” said Xu, a scout who worked on the front lines of Wuhan’s central city, where the disease was first diagnosed.

Hospitals are growing in popularity across centers, sports centers and sports centers across the US as it covers the reach of cancer patients Photo: AFP / Bryan R. Smith

“I think they can rest in heaven.”

While there are some signs of normality going back to some areas of China where the rules are out of control, the world’s largest flowers remain.

Europe counts for the lion’s share of dead, with Italy and Spain taking the lead.

Authorities in New York, the most populous state of America, have begun training people to steal masks a few days ago, and signs are on the streets that warning is being followed: AFP / Angela Weiss

But the situation is growing rapidly in the United States, and President Donald Trump’s leadership on Friday said the importance of using simple masks and scarves will help to keep the disease going. dad.

“It’s going to be a waste,” Trump said. “You don’t have to do it and I choose not to do it. Some people may want to do it and that’s fine.”

China, known for its brutal brutality, on Saturday held a day of mourning for the deaths of its dead – well over 3,000 people Photo: AFP / LEO RAMIREZ

Anthony Fauci, head of anxiety disorders at the National Institutes of Health, said “it has been reported that the disease can be spread and can be used only by people who speak out and avoid it.”

The World Health Organization is more than a source of reference to the terrorist threat experienced during certain drug treatments.

US advice may increase the need for masks in the United States and Europe, as it relies heavily on imports from China.

Europe’s deadliest hit 40,000 on Friday, with Spain reporting more than 900 dead in 24 attacks: AFP / PAU BARRENA

Workers in New York, the poorest part of the US, started protesting people entering the police a few days ago, and signs were on the streets that kept word.

“I’m trying to protect myself and my family. If that person takes care of themselves, it’s better for us all,” Eddie Marrero, a 58-year-old actor, told AFP.

“The worst is yet to come,” a UN UN spokesperson said, referring to countries like Syria, Libya and Yemen Photo: AFP / MOHAMMED HUWAIS

Of the 278,000 Americans who reported being positive for the disease, and the prevention of the disease showed no signs of malignancy, nine out of 10 people were living under some kind of detention.

Ground hospitals are growing in distribution centers, parks and car parks across the country such as the state that is being said for the presence of infectious diseases.

Europe’s worst death toll has hit more than 40,000 on Friday, with Spain reporting more than 900 deaths in 24 hours.

Spaniard Javier Lara survived after storing oxygen in an emergency room guard – a stunner in his 29-year-old team and not in the smoke.

“I keep finding my daughter and I start showing signs, I say don’t hold her and get closer to her,” he said describing the death with a eight years was a “bad time” in his life.

But there are some warning signs that the tide may have hit the ground.

Italy sealed the death toll with 766 new deaths.

“It is true that the latest numbers, as they often are, give us the last hope, as new infections are delayed by more than a few days. ago, ”said Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, a local environmental activist. the numbers are calculated with the avoidance of spread.

“While it is very quick to find an easy way out of it, and certainly to think in some way about relaxing the legal rules we have given ourselves,” he added I did.

There are, however, differences in the movement of the developed world, the size of the areas and the areas with the population density.

“The worst is coming,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said of countries such as Syria, Libya and Yemen. “The evil COVID-19 is coming to these strongholds of conflict.”

Fitch’s money laundering industry has reduced the US and the eurozone to move this deal by 30 percent and Development Bank in India has said it could earn up to $ 4.1 trillion – equal to five per cent of the world’s end.

The United States is headed for a “deep star” with a fall of 1.8 to 4.0 percent for GDP, according to the UN.

. (tagToTranslate) china