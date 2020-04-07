China helps India with PPE fight Covid-19 as near 4,500 points – News from India

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 4,421 as India entered the 14th day of the 21-day coronavirus shutdown on Tuesday.

There are 3,981 active cases of coronavirus in the country, and 114 people have lost their lives to Covid-19. 325 of them were cured or released nationwide.

The largest number of cases comes from Maharashtra, which is now important for the testimony of more than 900 Covid-19 cases.

Here are the latest developments:

First India will deliver paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine to countries that are “particularly badly affected” by the coronavirus pandemic.

Second Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted on World Health Day, urging citizens to express their gratitude to nurses and healthcare professionals who are “fighting the Covid-19 threat”.

Third China donated 170,000 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) to India on Monday to help a neighboring country fight the coronavirus epidemic (Covid-19), the health ministry said.

4th India Covid-19 Clinical Research Collaborative Network, a hospital-based clinical research initiative, is working to improve understanding of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

5th The Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut down after 18 health workers tested positive for Covid-19.

6th In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged the administration to provide “utmost protection” to Kerala nurses and nursing staff.

7th A person suspected of having coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can now undergo testing in simple steps at a private lab transport center in West Delhi.

8th In an effort to step up the fight against coronaviruses, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase testing space in the state.

9th Railways have developed a disinfection tunnel at its Loco Shed in Bhusaval, Maharashtra in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

10th Chhattisgarh was booked by police on Monday for 16 people, including seven minors, linked to a tablighi jam in Korba district for hiding their travel information.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus