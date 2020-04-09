China Holds Navy Training in the Pacific When US Aircraft Carriers are Affected by Coronavirus

The Chinese Navy recently launched a series of naval exercises to sustain its coastal capabilities in the Pacific, an area where Chinese goals often clash with those of the United States.

This step was taken when the US aircraft carrier suffered a new outbreak of coronavirus that had infected hundreds of sailors.

The People’s Liberation Army deployed Type 22 missile ships to the East Sea during a four-day firing drill late last month involving a war scenario that according to an unnamed military expert told the ruling Global Times newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday designed to increase Ships’ shore combat skills. Maneuvers were also reported to involve counter-operations, damage control, and rescue.

The Type 22 fleet, dubbed the “HOUBEI-class catamaran missile patrol ship”, was designed to use stealth and speed to overcome much larger targets such as aircraft carriers, the main symbol of the U.S. force projection. around the world. In the Pacific, the US has deployed sophisticated aircraft carriers and naval assets to challenge China’s vast territorial claims.

But at least four of the advanced warships have been linked to COVID-19 cases, coronavirus disease was first observed late last year in China but more are now being reported in the US than any other country. One such ship, USS Theodore Roosevelt, anchored in Guam, has registered around 416 cases by Thursday, including a sailor who had to be rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious on a ship that was hit.

The former aircraft carrier commander, Captain Brett Crozier, also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after he was removed from his post last week because of a leaked memo asking his superiors to ask for help in quarantining personnel. In his speech aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, former Chief Navy Officer Thomas Modly accused Crozier of betraying the armed forces or “too naive or too stupid” to lead the ship. He was forced to apologize and finally resigned Wednesday after his speech was leaked to the media.

The Chinese Type 22 missile ship fired its 30 mm pistol during training in the East China Sea in this photo published July 11, 2017. Catamaran-style fast ships are designed to overwhelm much larger targets such as aircraft carriers used by the United States. to challenge China’s claim to the disputed Pacific war.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army

Elsewhere in the Pacific, the US Navy has reported COVID-19 cases among sailors stationed at USS Ronald Reagan currently in Yokosuka, Japan and, on the other side of the world’s largest ocean, at least one service member assigned to Pudget Sound, USS Carl Vinson based in Washington was also reported positive for this disease. USS Nimitz, who was ready to be deployed from the US coast in San Diego, California, on Thursday was declared to have “a small amount of escape,” according to Air Force General John Hyten, deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“It’s not a good idea to think that Teddy Roosevelt is the only problem,” Hyten told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “We have too many ships at sea, we have too many capabilities deployed. There are 5,000 sailors on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Thinking that that will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

Why the US and China Cannot Work Together to Beat the Coronavirus Outbreak

Read more

“Our military remains ready and continues to operate throughout the world,” he added.

U.S. armed forces has increasingly shifted focus in recent years from war zones in the Middle East and Afghanistan to East Asia, where China’s main economic competitor has expanded its military, economic and political influence. Orders known to the United States and its allies as the Indo-Pacific have witnessed an increasing confrontation between conflicting interests of Washington and Beijing.

When the COVID-19 crisis spread throughout the US Navy, the USS McCampell class Arleigh Burke destroyer transmitted the Taiwan Strait, a sea expanse claimed by China and Taiwan’s self-rule, which Beijing also considers under land sovereignty. The trip follows a similar trip by the Ticonderoga guided missile explorer USS Chancellorsville in February and USS Shiloh in January.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Ren Guoqiang condemned what he called “provocative actions” by the Pentagon shortly after the latest US Navy crossing from disputed waters. “We absolutely will not allow foreign troops to play Taiwan cards, and will not tolerate secession efforts. The PLA has the will, trust and ability to thwart all secession efforts and maintain national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added. .

Around this same time, Chinese guided missile frigates Xuchang and Yulin conducted direct firing operations, including anti-submarine training in the South China Sea.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet Commander, Rear Admiral William Merz (left) answers questions from the crew and staff of the USS aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt during a visit to the ship at the Guam Navy Base on April 7. Up to 416 seafarers have been tested positive for COVID -19 aboard a nuclear-powered ship, whose commander was fired due to a leaked memo asking superiors for support in quarantining personnel.

Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier / USS Theodore Roosevelt / U.S. Navy

China has two aircraft carriers of its own, compared to 20 operated by the United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to expand his country’s naval forces, which will reportedly be supported in the coming years by at least two more aircraft carriers currently in the works.

With the US busy, China is looking for opportunities to expand its influence

Read more

While Xi mobilized significant military resources to combat the COVID-19 outbreak that first appeared in Wuhan, the country has stopped reporting new examples of coronavirus and city centers after the disease center lifted 76 days lockdown on Wednesday. Now, the US has found itself devoting huge assets of the armed forces to combat the growing corona virus crisis, something the CIA warned in a memo late last month could benefit China and Russia’s long-term efforts to improve their status on the world stage, as Newsweek reported earlier.

Moscow and Beijing have called on Washington to work together to fight the pandemic while the US and China discuss the origin of the virus.

Responding to State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s accusation on Wednesday that “information did not flow fast enough” in the early days of the epidemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian defended his country’s handling of the crisis, told reporters Thursday: “We hope that the American people too can overcome the epidemic at an earlier date and reject the petty approaches of certain politicians who politicize the epidemic and stigmatize China to redirect mistakes. “

A graph provided by Statista shows the global spread of the new corona virus as early as April 9. More than 1.5 million people have suffered, more than 346,000 of them have recovered and more than 93,000 of them have died.

Statista

The above chart is provided by Statista.