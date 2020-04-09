China Holds Navy Training in the Pacific When US Aircraft Carriers are Affected by Coronavirus

The Chinese Navy recently launched a series of naval exercises to sustain its coastal capabilities in the Pacific, an area where Chinese goals often clash with those of the United States.

This step was taken when the US aircraft carrier suffered a new outbreak of coronavirus that had infected hundreds of sailors.

The People’s Liberation Army deployed Type 22 missile ships to the East Sea during a four-day firing drill late last month involving a war scenario that according to an unnamed military expert told the ruling Global Times newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party on Thursday designed to increase Ships’ shore combat skills. Maneuvers were also reported to involve counter-operations, damage control, and rescue.

The Type 22 fleet, dubbed the “HOUBEI-class catamaran missile patrol ship”, was designed to use stealth and speed to overcome much larger targets such as aircraft carriers, the main symbol of the U.S. force projection. around the world. In the Pacific, the US has deployed sophisticated aircraft carriers and naval assets to challenge China’s vast territorial claims.

But at least four of the advanced warships have been linked to COVID-19 cases, coronavirus disease was first observed late last year in China but more are now being reported in the US than any other country. One such ship, USS Theodore Roosevelt, anchored in Guam, has registered around 416 cases by Thursday, including a sailor who had to be rushed to hospital after he was found unconscious on a ship that was hit.

The former aircraft carrier commander, Captain Brett Crozier, also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after he was removed from his post last week because of a leaked memo asking his superiors to ask for help in quarantining personnel. In his speech aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, former Chief Navy Officer Thomas Modly accused Crozier of betraying the armed forces or “too naive or too stupid” to lead the ship. He was forced to apologize and finally resigned Wednesday after his speech was leaked to the media.

The Chinese Type 22 missile ship fired its 30 mm pistol during training in the East China Sea in this photo published July 11, 2017. Catamaran-style fast ships are designed to overwhelm much larger targets such as aircraft carriers used by the United States. to challenge China’s claim to the disputed Pacific war.
Chinese People’s Liberation Army

Elsewhere in the Pacific, the US Navy has reported COVID-19 cases among sailors stationed at USS Ronald Reagan currently in Yokosuka, Japan and, on the other side of the world’s largest ocean, at least one service member assigned to Pudget Sound, USS Carl Vinson based in Washington was also reported positive for this disease. USS Nimitz, who was ready to be deployed from the US coast in San Diego, California, on Thursday was declared to have “a small amount of escape,” according to Air Force General John Hyten, deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“It’s not a good idea to think that Teddy Roosevelt is the only problem,” Hyten told reporters at a news conference on Thursday. “We have too many ships at sea, we have too many capabilities deployed. There are 5,000 sailors on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Thinking that that will never happen again is not a good way to plan.”

