China imprisoned 50 million during the outbreak

Carrying permits that demanded “fast passage”, truck drivers with a 560-ton load of disinfectant hurried from east China to Wuhan, the disused city with 11 million inhabitants, which is at the center of a tremendous effort to curb the new Coronavirus disease.

Outside the metropolis in central China, the load was shifted to local trucks with drivers in masks and protective suits. This was part of a tightly controlled flow of food and other checkpoint supplies that had blocked most Wuhan accesses since January 23.

With growing global concern about the new virus, authorities have prevented 50 million people from leaving Wuhan and nearby cities, which are at the center of the outbreak. This, in turn, requires an enormous effort to provide them with food and other necessities. Funeral directors disinfect themselves after treating a virus victim in Wuhan. (AP)

“Wuhan is not a desert island,” said a government newspaper, the Yangtze Daily.

Few governments could try to drastically restrict a population larger than South Korea or Australia. They are made possible by the ruling Communist Party’s extensive controls on society and the experience of fighting the SARS epidemic 2002-03.

Some trucks are allowed to leave the 17 locked cities to collect food. Photos in state media show them lined up at checkpoints, their drivers wear face masks.

The police, wrapped in white protective suits, examine the drivers for the telltale fever of the virus. Those without ID cards are turned back.

Schools, cinemas and restaurants are closed in Wuhan, an industrial center with one and a half times the population of New York City. To keep people at home and reduce the risk of infection, subway and bus connections will be discontinued and the use of private vehicles in city centers will be prohibited.

The government of the Hubei Province, which has all the cities, has pledged to provide adequate vegetables, rice, meat, and medical supplies.

Authorities worked with retailers to bring groceries from Yunnan Province in the southwest and Hainan Island in the South China Sea. After food costs rose, traders announced a crackdown on hoarding and price negotiation.

“Please don’t panic, don’t hoard so as not to waste,” said a government statement.

A girl with a face mask stands at the entrance to a shop in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (AP)

Where are things now?

China reported 9,692 confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, which can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory problems. So far, 213 have died.

The delivery of the disinfectant last Saturday was delayed by drivers from two shipping companies in eastern Jiangsu province, according to the manager of one of the companies, Huai’an Hazardous Goods Transport Co.

With official IDs, the 18 driver teams reduced the normal driving time from 20 hours to 15 hours, according to manager Liu Hankang.

“Companies have to take this responsibility,” Liu said over the phone.

The government has released no details of how to enforce travel restrictions on smaller streets and villages on the edge of the sprawling restricted area.

Residents who were contacted by phone said that most supermarkets still have adequate food supplies.

“You can satisfy our needs for the time being,” said a 40-year-old father of two in Wuhan, who would only call his last name Cai.

Residents are careful when speaking to reporters after authorities say eight doctors were punished in December for warning of the virus.

Authorities have access to an extensive surveillance network that includes thousands of video cameras, smartphone tracking, social media surveillance, and other technologies developed with the help of western technology companies to protect the party’s monopoly on power.

Hospitals have a hard time dealing with thousands of viral patients, while doctors treat other cases.

Workers unload a load of protective suits from a cargo plane at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan. (AP)

According to state media, police officers in protective clothing are stationed in hospitals to separate people with fever and other possible virus symptoms from other patients.

Rui Zhong, a Washington, DC-born Wuhaner, said her mother’s older cousin had died in the city in the past 10 days after an ambulance’s arrival was delayed.

Ms. Zhong, a 73-year-old man with lung problems, died on the way to the hospital.

“It’s hard to know for sure: could he have been saved?” Ms. Zhong said.

“But my family will always be surprised.”

The cause of death was never determined.

“The doctors didn’t look at it closely. He was cremated.”

The city is racing to build a 1,000-bed hospital for viral patients. It is due to open on Monday, 10 days after the start of construction. Shortly afterwards, a second hospital with 1500 beds is to be opened.

Shoppers with a face mask look for groceries near mostly empty shelves in a supermarket in Wuhan. (AP)

How the lock isolates families

Parents contacted by phone say that their children, who are forced to stay at home, do homework and watch TV.

A restaurant chef in Jingzhou, another city in Hubei, said his 12-year-old son was getting restless.

“He wanted to go out, but I had to leave him at home,” said the cook, who would only call his last name Nong.

The police in Jingzhou stopped pedestrians on empty streets to check their temperature and check their addresses, Mr. Nong said.

“We are growing our own vegetables, but supplies can only last about 10 days,” said Nong.

“I think the village committee has to offer us supplies if we can’t go out yet.”

Liu Xiaoran, a Wuhan University journalism student, said that she and her parents had the Lunar New Year Dinner, China’s most important family event of the year, with relatives via WeChat, a popular news service. She said her grandparents refused to leave the house or to receive visitors.

Liu said a woman she knew asked online for help after four of her five family members were quarantined in three different hospitals. She asked for beds in the same hospital or helped travel to the various facilities to take care of them, a task made difficult by Wuhan’s closure of buses and subways.

When she goes out: “I wear two layers of masks, try not to touch anywhere, keep a distance from others, and disinfect with alcohol immediately after I get home,” said Ms. Liu.

“I’m nervous, especially when I’m with a lot of people, like drug stores or supermarkets.”

A man wearing a face mask shakes along a train in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province. (AP) Other cities require their own travel controls. Some apartment complexes in Beijing forbid anyone except residents. People in two villages on the outskirts of the Chinese capital say they have set up their own barriers to prevent outsiders from entering.

The Shanghai government, a global business center with a population of 25 million, has extended the end of the New Year holiday by 10 days to February 9 to encourage the public to stay at home and prevent the spread of infections.

In Wuhan, public schools were ordered to start teaching online on February 10 after the new semester had been postponed. Wuhan University organizes online courses.

“It is like a” snow day “for the healthy to stay inside,” said a professor at Wuhan University, who asked to be identified for fear of retaliation.

“Hospitals are under pressure for the people who fight.”