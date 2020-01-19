China increases coronavirus countermeasures prior to Lunar New Year holiday

China will make greater efforts to limit the outbreak of the corona virus in Wuhan prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, as an increase in confirmed cases would increase fear of the virus to other countries.

The National Health Commission said on Sunday that departments must work together to take preventative measures.

“Our committee will increase our watch during the Spring Festival, pay attention to the development and change of the epidemic and direct the implementation of prevention and control measures,” the committee said, adding that it believes that the outbreak can be controlled.

The Health Authority of Wuhan confirmed earlier on Sunday that there are 17 cases of the virus in the city, bringing the total number of known patients to 62.

Two people died of the virus in Wuhan, the largest city in central China with a population of around 11 million people. Three cases have been confirmed abroad – two in Thailand and one in Japan – involving people from Wuhan or who have recently visited the city.

China, the World Health Organization and authorities around the world are stepping up their efforts to control the virus, which came to Wuhan in early December when a wave of patients thought they had pneumonia.

In response to an outbreak in China caused by a novel (new) #coronavirus, @CDCgov starts with health examinations of travelers who arrive #Wuhan, China at SFO. https://t.co/UhQlPGuwGD #novelcoronavirus # 2019nCoV https://t.co/N1opzql4nf

– @ flySFO

Many of the 1.4 billion people in China will travel domestically and abroad during the break of the lunar new year that starts next week, causing them to worry about the virus spreading to other countries.

The virus belongs to the same family of coronaviruses as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002/03 outbreak that also began in China. 44 people died in Canada, including health workers.

Although some experts say that the new virus may not be as deadly as SARS, little is still known about it, including its origin and how easily it can be transferred between people.

Huanan seafood market

The World Health Organization said on Sunday that some of the new cases seem unrelated to the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, which is believed to be the center of the outbreak. Because of China’s efforts to implement a broader screening, new cases can be identified in the coming days and weeks, it added.

“The fact that three cases have been exported to Thailand and Japan without connection to the Huanan Seafood Market suggests that the virus has spread outside the Huanan Seafood Market to the community,” said David Hui, a respiratory professor at Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Wuhan will strengthen supervision of major events and reduce the number of public meetings, said state media Chen Yanxin, the city’s vice mayor, who said Sunday.

Health authorities are seen at the closed Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, on January 11. (Noel Celis / AFP via Getty Images)

Wuhan officials said they have been using infrared thermometers at airports, train stations, and other passenger terminals in the city since January 14 to strengthen screening.

Airport authorities in the United States and most Asian countries screen passengers from Wuhan.

According to a report from the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at London Imperial College, there are probably “considerably more cases” that have not yet been discovered or reported. It was estimated that on January 12 there were 1,723 cases in Wuhan City with the onset of related symptoms.