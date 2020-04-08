China Investigates Membership in a Party Response Network

(BEIJING) – A top Communist party criticized China’s President Xi Jinping’s investigation into alleged Coronavirus outbreaks in its “abuse of law and order,” a rights group said. public and government.

Ren Zhiqiang, the former chairman of the Huayuan Group’s real estate association, is also a prominent member of his party on popular issues.

He jumped out of sight in mid-March after he posted an article that criticized how leaders manage the spread of the virus in December in central China. While government data show COVID-19 is clearly visible in China, more than 1.4 million people are infected worldwide.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Joint Justice League Coalition in Beijing, Ren said he was “under review” but did not elaborate and did not mention the story. of the Ren no or the past.

The story, since it was deleted by the Chinese Congress, is an example that triggers a variety of lawsuits by Xi, as well as how the party handles an urgent issue that has surfaced online, one that China can adopting a free speech style, albeit under the cover of a major party event. monitor.

China has focused on initial allegations to curb the news of the outbreak, the number of casualties, and Xi and the party’s efforts to portray themselves as a vehicle for rescue while others do not. they can outrun China. of the crisis.

Chinese police have also reprimanded and threatened a group of paramedics spreading the threat at the beginning of the outbreak, one of them, a doctor, died of COVID-19.

Ren, 69, served in the military and his parents are former Communist Party officials, leading some to call him drunk, a common term used to refer to descendants founded the People’s Republic – including Xi. This position may provide him with protection against the court, though he appears to have crossed the road by criticizing Xi’s heirs, whether by name or by name.

Since taking office in 2012, Xi has denied all accusations and has used media and civil rights organizations, numerous journalists, lawyers and activists. government on labor and other issues.

