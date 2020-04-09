China is a much bigger threat than Russia

Barrio Attorney General Fox News Channel, The Ingraham Angle, Attorney General William Barr said that China is making a “full court” effort against the United States political system, posing a greater threat to the country than Russia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h51A-WI4Cyk [/ embed]

A partial transcript is as follows:

LAURA INGRAHAM: This virus originated in China, we don’t have all the data yet, we don’t really know the zero patient in China. Much of this data is still from the United States, and leading physicians say so. What about the justice department getting more involved, I suppose, obviously, with the American people in this battle against the Chinese-American propaganda machine at our universities, in our businesses, in the newsroom on the White House the other day.

GENERAL PROCEDURE OF WILLIAM BARR Yes, the Department is working hard on this. In fact, this is one of our highest priorities in the field of counterintelligence, counter-espionage and the protection of trade secrets, which is aimed at our defense against the Chinese. The Chinese are in full court of stealing American technology, trying to influence our political system, trying to steal secrets at our research universities, etc., and we concentrate on that. We have something we call the China Initiative. We have made a lot of accusations, but it is something that we also need to expose while letting the business community understand exactly the nature of the threat.

INGRAHAM: Given what you know today about the panoply of abuses, internationally, against the United States, who is the biggest threat to U.S. electoral security: Russia or China?

ACTOR GENERAL BAR: In my opinion, it is China. And not only in the election process, but I think there is simply no comparison. China is a very serious threat to the United States geopolitically, economically, militarily, and a threat to the integrity of our institutions, given its ability to influence things.