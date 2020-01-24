China is building a hospital to treat viruses and is expanding lockdowns

From YANAN WANG

BEIJING (AP) – China extended its lockdown against the deadly new virus to an unprecedented 36 million people and hurried Friday to build a prefabricated hospital with 1,000 beds for victims, when the outbreak highlighted an outbreak of Lunar New Year, the biggest, most festive holiday.

The number of confirmed cases around the world rose sharply to more than 850, with at least 25 deaths, all in China.

The US reported its second case involving a Chicago woman in her sixties who was admitted to hospital after returning from China. She would do well.

, Transport was halted in Wuhan, the 11 million city in the epicenter of the outbreak, and in at least 12 other cities in central China’s Hubei province, with a population greater than that of New York, London, Paris, and Moscow combined .

And the authorities in Beijing and other cities have canceled many public parties and other events on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Saturday.

Hospitals in Wuhan were struggling with a stream of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed masses of crazy people in masks set up for investigations, and some complained that relatives were sent away at capacity-based hospitals.

The authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere argue for medicines, disinfection equipment, masks, glasses, coats and other protective clothing.

The Wuhan authorities said they are quickly building a new hospital to tackle the crisis, which will be completed on February 3. It will be modeled after a SARS hospital that was built in just six days during the SARS outbreak in Beijing.

The seriousness of the crisis was still an open question.

It was not clear how deadly the virus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone. Scientists say it is also unclear whether it spreads just as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, which also originated in China and killed around 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis gets worse. Instead, it could be better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, the symptoms of which may initially resemble those of the common cold and flu, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, but may worsen to pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw conclusions about how serious the virus is, because at the start of an outbreak you would focus more on the serious cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then we might miss a few mild cases because people just get a little sick and don’t get tested. And they will recover. “

With authorities afraid that public gatherings will speed up the spread of the virus, temples closed their doors, Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations for the Lunar New Year, normally a family reunion time, sightseeing trips, fireworks shows and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

The usually busy streets, shopping malls and other public areas of Wuhan were uncomfortably quiet on day two of the closure and masks were mandatory in public. Shoppers emptied store shelves and stocked up for a longer period of insulation. Karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in the region were closed.

While most deaths were older patients, a 36-year-old man died in Hubei on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or concerned people who visited the city or had personal connections with the infected. In total, fewer than two dozen cases have been confirmed outside of China, in Hong Kong, Macao, the US, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Many countries screen travelers from China and isolate everyone with symptoms.

Chinese officials have not said how long the closure of the cities will take.

Recalling the initial cover-up of the SARS government, many Chinese people are suspicious of the case numbers reported by officials. Authorities have promised transparency.

The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, has announced that it will collect information on government services that have not responded to the outbreak, including “delays, concealment and under-reporting of the epidemic.”

The annual Spring Festival Gala program of the state broadcaster CCTV, which attracted more than 1 billion viewers last year, paid tribute to the medical workers fighting the outbreak.

“Please believe in China,” said the hosts. “With the most transparent public information … at the forefront of the epidemic, we will definitely win.”

___

Associated Press researcher Henry Hou and video journalist Dake Kang in Beijing and writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.