China is building a hospital to treat viruses and is expanding lockdowns

From YANAN WANG

BEIJING (AP) – China announced on Friday that it is rapidly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that killed 26 people, made hundreds sick, and led to unprecedented locking of cities during the most important vacation of the country.

On the eve of the lunar new year, transport was stopped in at least 13 cities, where more than 36 million people lived. The cities are Wuhan, where the disease is concentrated, and 12 of its neighbors in Hubei province in central China.

“To address the inadequacy of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is building a hospital along the lines of the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a Friday message. The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a 25,000 square meter plot (270,000 square feet), scheduled for completion on February 3.

The SARS hospital was completely rebuilt in just six days in 2003 to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people. The hospital contained separate isolation units that looked like rows of small huts.

Normally busy streets, shopping malls and other public spaces were creepy quiet in Wuhan on the second day of closure. Masks were mandatory in public, and images from the city showed empty store shelves while people dressed for what could be extensive insulation. Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; the police checked incoming vehicles but did not completely close roads.

Hospitals in Wuhan were struggling with a stream of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed loads of crazy people in masks lined up for checks. Some users on the Weibo social media site said their relatives had sought diagnoses, but were refused in hospitals that had adequate capacity.

At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have made public calls for donations of masks, glasses, coats and other protective medical equipment, according to online notifications. Wuhan University People’s Hospital administrators have set up a group chat in the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations.

The “Fever Control Command Center” of the city of Huanggang also called for donations published by the state-run People’s Daily and asked for medical supplies, medicines, and disinfection equipment. The notification added that they would not currently accept deliveries from abroad.

Authorities took precautionary measures throughout the country. Major public events were canceled in the capital Beijing, including traditional temple fairs that are a major component of lunar New Year celebrations. The Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and a whole host of other tourist attractions are closed indefinitely.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, the National Health Commission said. Twenty-six people have died, including the first two deaths outside of Hubei and the youngest registered victim.

The Health Commission in Hebei, a northern province adjacent to Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. Heilongjiang Province in the northeast confirmed a death there, but did not provide details.

While the majority of deaths were older patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei was hospitalized earlier this month after a three-day fever. He died after a sudden cardiac arrest on January 23.

The first symptoms of the virus can be similar to those of the common cold and flu, including cough, fever, tightening of the breast and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia. The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome or MERS, thought to come from camels. The outbreak of Wuhan has probably started with wild animals sold at a food market in the city. The market is closed for research.

The vast majority of cases occurred in and around Wuhan, but people who visited or had a personal relationship with infected people were among the scattered cases outside the mainland. South Korea and Japan confirmed their second case on Friday and Singapore confirmed the third case. Cases have been found in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand and Vietnam.

Many countries screen travelers from China and isolate everyone with symptoms.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak globally for the time being. The statement may increase the means to combat a threat, but the potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically charged.

Chinese officials have not said how long the closure of the cities will take. Although drastic measures are typical of the Communist Party-led government of China, large-scale quarantines are rare all over the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about violations of human freedoms.

Recalling the initial cover-up of the SARS government, many Chinese people are suspicious of the case numbers reported by officials. Authorities, in turn, have promised transparency. The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, announced on Friday that it will collect information on government services that have failed in their response to the new outbreak, including “delays, concealment and under-reporting of the epidemic.”

Everywhere in China, a whole series of cancellations and closures dampened the usual liveliness of the Lunar New Year.

A subway station in Beijing near a transport hub carried out temperature checks on Friday at its security checkpoint. Some security personnel were dressed in suits of dangerous substances for the entire body.

Schools extended their winter break and were instructed by the Ministry of Education not to hold mass meetings or exams. Transport departments also waive fees and refunds for canceling tickets.

___

Associated Press investigator Henry Hou and video journalist Dake Kang have contributed to this report.