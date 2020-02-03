China is escalating response after the coronavirus epidemic dies

China has seen its worst day of the coronavirus crisis with 75 deaths in just 24 hours.

The increase has brought the total number of deaths reported to 361, officially exceeding the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed 349 people.

As the virus continues to cause panic, China has stepped up its response and built a new hospital in 10 days that will feed billions of dollars into fluctuating financial markets and further restrict people’s movement to curb the rapidly spreading virus and its escalating effects.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 31: A passenger receives a temperature check before taking a flight to Wuhan at the Spring Airlines check-in counter at Haneda Airport on January 31, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese government has arranged a Spring Airlines charter flight for tourists from Wuhan to return to the city for the first time since the center of a new corona virus outbreak has been blocked. The number of those who died from the Wuhan coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV in Chi (Getty)

Meanwhile, Japanese officials decided whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that contained a passenger who had tested positive for the virus.

Chinese health authorities reported 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of 2,829 in 24 hours, as other countries continued to evacuate citizens from the hardest hit Hubei province and restricted the entry of Chinese or people who had recently traveled to the country.

The World Health Organization announced that the number of cases will continue to grow as tests are pending on thousands of suspected cases.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who hosted a special meeting of the country’s top Communist Party for the second time since the crisis broke out, said: “We have launched a people’s war to prevent the epidemic.”

Huoshenshan Hospital was completed in just 10 days. (Getty) The provisional Huoshenshan field hospital is being built in Wuhan in the central Chinese province of Hubei. (AP / AAP)

He told the Politburo Standing Committee that the country must step back in time to curb the spread of the virus and that those who neglect their duties would be punished, the state television broadcaster CCTV reported.

Medical teams from the People’s Liberation Army arrived in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, to relieve overworked healthcare workers and to occupy the new 1,000-bed rural hospital, far from the city center.

The prefabricated stations are equipped with the latest medical equipment and ventilation systems. A second hospital with 1,500 beds is scheduled to open in a few days.

“The lack of hospital rooms forced sick people to return home, which is extremely dangerous,” Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told CCTV. “So it’s a huge improvement to have extra beds available.”

The Chinese Shanghai Composite stock index fell nearly 8 percent on the first trading day after the Chinese New Year, despite the central bank’s announcement that 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) was invested in the markets.

Abroad has started evacuating people from Wuhan to reduce the spread of the virus overseas. (AP / AAP)

“We are confident and able to minimize the economic impact of the epidemic,” said Lian Weiliang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing.

At the end of the holiday, many companies had to work from home to minimize the risk of infection. Volkswagen said its 3,500 employees in Beijing would do this for two weeks.

Xing Xuemei, the manager of Dohia, a bedding and household goods store in Zhengzhou City, said it won’t open until February 9th. She said all stores in her mall are closed except for a Carrefour supermarket.

Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam announced that the semi-autonomous region, except for two land and sea borders, would close almost all border crossings to the mainland at midnight to curb the spread of the virus. Only the land control points in Shenzhen Bay and the bridge to Macao and Zhuhai remain open.

More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike earlier in the day demanding that the border be closed completely. Your union threatened a major strike on Tuesday.

Near Queen Mary Hospital, medical workers go on strike to urge the government to close the city’s border with China to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. (Getty)

Hong Kong was hit by SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in 2002/03, a disease from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak, which many believe has been exacerbated by the official Chinese secret and the veil.

“Basically, it’s a version of SARS that spreads more easily but does less harm,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading in the UK, about the new virus.

Chinese scientists said they have more evidence that it is likely to come from bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96% identical to those of a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have its origin in bats, although it jumped to civet cats before infecting humans. Scientists suspect that the recent outbreak started at a fish market in Wuhan that sold wild animals and came into contact with people.

Meanwhile, Japanese health officials said a passenger on a Japan-operated cruise ship tested positive for the virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama with more than 3,000 passengers and crew after visiting the ports of Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officers and medical personnel boarded the ship on Monday and began the medical examination of everyone on board, a Ministry of Health official said and spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the departmental rules.

Passengers and crew can be quarantined on the ship if the captain agrees, the official said.

Passengers disembark from the train in Hong Kong, China on February 3, 2020, when they arrive at Lo Wu MTR station, where one of the government’s border inspection posts announced its closure. The government announced that all but two of the border crossing points to mainland China would be shut down. Hong Kong has 15 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Over 17,000 confirmed cases around the world have killed more than 300 people to date. (Photo by Anthon (Getty)

The ship’s captain announced that the Hong Kong health authorities informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, six days after leaving the ship, after not undergoing a thermal examination. The patient is currently recovering and in a stable condition and his travel companions have not been infected, the captain said.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out I could have worn a mask or washed my hands more carefully,” said the passenger. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems too late now.”

South Korea, which has 15 confirmed cases, has quarantined 800 soldiers who have recently visited or contacted people in China, Hong Kong or Macau, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo said.

The Philippines prohibited all non-citizens from entering China after two cases were confirmed, including the only death outside of China. The United States, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia have imposed similar restrictions despite China’s criticism and WHO guidelines that such measures are unnecessary.

Around 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries. Vietnam’s confirmed cases increased to eight, including a Vietnamese-American man who spent two hours in Wuhan on his way from the United States to Ho Chi Minh City.

People wearing face masks to protect themselves against the corona virus can be seen at Brisbane International Airport in Brisbane on Friday, January 31, 2020. The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a worldwide emergency. (AAP Image / Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING (AAP)

During a daily SMS text message about the virus, State Department spokeswoman Hua Chunying accused the US of acting against the WHO’s advice and “spreading fear.”

“The US government did not provide us with any significant assistance, but it was the first to evacuate staff from its consulate in Wuhan that suggested that some of its embassy staff be withdrawn, and the first to have banned Chinese travelers from traveling, said Hua.

The head of the World Health Organization said in Geneva on Monday that Google is working to ensure that information from the United States Department of Health is found first when it searches for the new virus, as part of its efforts to fight “rumors and misinformation” about the Outbreak is.

At the opening of the WHO Board meeting, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok “have also taken measures to limit the spread of misinformation”.

With no end to the outbreak in sight, authorities in Hubei and elsewhere prolonged the Lunar New Year holidays, which were to last well into February this week, to keep the population at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.