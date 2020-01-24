China is expanding lockdowns to build a hospital to treat the virus

LAST:

Quarantine is expanding to 10 cities to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 26 people died, the health authorities say, as the cases increase.

Beijing cancels major public events, including two well-known Lunar Year Temple fairs, to close The Forbidden City.

WHO panel of experts meets and says it is “too early” to break out of an international emergency.

Shanghai Disneyland is closed from Saturday to help prevent the virus from spreading.

China is rapidly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that killed 26 people, made hundreds sick, and led to unprecedented lockdowns of cities during the country’s most important vacation.

On the eve of the Lunar New Year, transport was stopped in at least 10 cities with a total of around 33 million people on Friday. The cities are Wuhan, where the disease is concentrated, and nine of its neighbors in Hubei province in central China.

“To address the inadequacy of existing medical resources,” the Wuhan authorities said in a Friday message that the city is building a hospital along the lines of the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The facility will be a prefabricated structure on a plot of 270,000 square feet, scheduled for completion on February 3.

The SARS hospital was completely rebuilt in just six days in 2003 to treat an outbreak of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people. The hospital contained separate isolation units that looked like rows of small huts.

In Wuhan, normally busy streets, shopping centers, and other public areas were eerily quiet on the second day of closure. Masks were mandatory in public and images from the city showed empty planks while people stood in front of what could be extensive insulation.

Train stations, the airport and subways were closed; the police checked incoming vehicles but did not completely close roads.

Authorities took precautionary measures throughout the country. In the capital, Beijing, major public events were canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a major component of lunar New Year celebrations.

The Forbidden City, a major tourist destination in Beijing, has announced that it will close Saturday for an indefinite period. On Friday, the authorities said that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the virus from spreading.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, the National Health Commission said Friday morning.

The Health Commission in Hebei, a northern province adjacent to Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. Heilongjiang Province in the northeast confirmed a death there, but did not provide details.

VIEW | China tightens up travel restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading:

China has tightened the travel restrictions for at least three additional cities because the new corona virus appears in more locations. 01:56

The first symptoms of the virus can be similar to those of the common cold and flu, including cough, fever, tightening of the breast and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia.

The vast majority of cases have occurred in and around Wuhan or people with connections in the city, but scattered cases have occurred outside the mainland. South Korea and Japan both confirmed their second cases on Friday and cases have been discovered in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Many countries screen travelers from China and isolate everyone with symptoms.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak globally for the time being. The statement may increase the means to combat a threat, but the potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically charged.

Chinese officials have not said how long the closure of the cities will take. Although drastic measures are typical of the Communist Party-led government of China, large-scale quarantines are rare all over the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about violations of human freedoms.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East or MERS, which is thought to be that it comes from camels.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak at the end of last month were linked to a fish market, and experts suspect that the transfer of wild animals sold there began. The market is closed for research.

An employee is standing on Friday at a construction site for a field hospital in Wuhan in Hubei province in central China. (Chinatopix via The Associated Press)

Everywhere in China, a whole series of cancellations and closures dampened the usual liveliness of the Lunar New Year.

A subway station in Beijing near a transport hub carried out temperature checks on Friday at its security checkpoint. Some security personnel were dressed in suits of dangerous substances for the entire body.

Schools extended their winter break and were instructed by the Ministry of Education not to hold mass meetings or exams. Transport departments also waive fees and refunds for canceling tickets.