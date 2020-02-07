China is investigating virus alert doctor death, shunned cruise ships

BEIJING (AP) – China’s leading Communist Party investigators are investigating “relevant issues raised by the public,” a whistleblower doctor threatened by the police after he publicized his concerns about the new virus, and has now died of it. The party’s announcement came on Friday as the death toll in mainland China rose to at least 636. The outbreak has now infected more than 31,200 people worldwide.

Cruise ship passengers faced more suffering when Japan reported 41 new cases on a quarantine ship and rejected another.

President Xi Jinping spoke to President Donald Trump on the phone, who said the United States would work closely with China to help. Xi urged the US to “adequately” respond to the outbreak and repeated complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

These complaints also come when China places around 50 million people in the worst-affected city of Wuhan and surrounding areas in undetermined quarantine.

A look at the latest developments:

TREATED BY WHISTLEBLOWER DOCTOR

After an online riot about Dr.’s treatment Li Wenliang, through the government, informed the ruling Communist Party that it would send an investigation team to “fully investigate the relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, 34, was one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not. He wrote in his Weibo microblog that he saw a test sample on December 3 that indicated the presence of a coronavirus similar to that of SARS, which killed nearly 800 people between 2002 and 2003.

After Li reported that seven patients had infected the virus, the police went to see him on January 3, which forced him to sign a statement admitting he had spread falsehoods and warned him if he was punished he continued.

Li wrote that he had a fever on January 10, January 11, and was hospitalized on January 12. After that he got difficulty breathing. His death was confirmed early Friday and triggered a flood of sadness and outrage at how he and the seven others were treated. Even the government-run Global Times newspaper noted that treating eight whistleblowers was “evidence of the incompetence of local authorities to fight an infectious and deadly virus.”

CRUISE SHIP WOES

Japan confirmed 41 new cases of the virus on the quarantined Diamond Princess and escorted 20 earlier from the ship. The nearly 3,700 passengers and crew who are still on board are quarantined for 14 days.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said foreign passengers on another ship, Holland America Westerdam, are not allowed to enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board, but the Seattle-based operator denied that anyone had a virus.

The ship, with more than 2,000 residents, was currently near Ishigaki, one of the outskirts of Okinawa, and was looking for another port, said Overseas Travel Agency’s official Mie Matsubara.

“Everyone starts to reject the ship and we get desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that the passengers can land.”

At least four more cruise liners, two foreign and two Japanese, will be heading to Japan by the end of the month, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said, urging port authorities across the country to reject them.

XI, TRUMP TALK VIRUS REACTION, TRADE

According to China’s state media, President Xi Jinping is calling on the US to “respond appropriately” to the virus outbreak in a phone call to President Donald Trump.

“A people’s war against the virus has started,” Xi was quoted by CCTV and used contemporary communist terminology. “We hope that the US side can calmly assess the epidemic and adjust its response measures appropriately.”

Beijing has complained that the United States flew its citizens from Wuhan, but did not help China.

Trump later tweeted that “great discipline is taking place in China” and Xi held a strong leadership role in the fight against the virus.

According to Xi, China “has taken the most comprehensive and strict preventive and control measures,” and efforts are “gradually yielding positive results.”

WUHAN RESIDENTS SAY NOT EASY TO GET HELP

Wuhan has added thousands of treatment beds by building two new hospitals and customizing gyms and other rooms where patients can be treated in isolation. Thousands of additional military and civilians were sent to the city.

Nevertheless, the residents of the quarantine area speak of a completely overloaded medical system.

Chen Jiaxin, 22, told the Associated Press on the Wuhan phone that his father was ill on January 28, but had to return home because he would not be admitted to a hospital. When he called for an ambulance after his father’s fever on Thursday morning, Chen said 400 people were waiting in front of him.

“We were only told to wait and wait,” Chen said.

Twice mother Rong Qin, 32, posted on Weibo that local officials had told her that those with a positive diagnosis also had to wait for beds.

“As far as I know, a lot of people have already queued up,” wrote Rong, whose 67-year-old father feels uncomfortable and is waiting for his test results.

“What I hope now is to take my father to a public quarantine facility so he won’t pass the infection on to other family members,” Rong wrote.