China is locking 2 cities to stop the spread of the deadly virus

China closed two cities on Thursday with a combined population of over 18.5 million people in an unprecedented attempt to stop the spread of a deadly new virus that has spread hundreds of diseases and spread to other cities in the Lunar New Year. and countries. travel almost.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary forces guarded Wuhan train station when last-minute travelers arrived, only those with tickets for the last trains that were allowed in. At exactly 10 p.m. local time, metal barriers blocked entrances while helpless potential travelers were sent away, with some complaining that they could not go anywhere.

Almost everyone on the scene wore masks, the news website The Paper’s live broadcast showed. People stand in line to buy them at pharmacies, so sales are limited to one package per customer. Medical workers wore protective suits outside a hospital where some patients with the viral respiratory diseases are treated.

“As far as I know, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in China.

“It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot say at this stage that it will or will not work.”

Local authorities have asked all residents to wear masks in public places and urged government personnel to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to place signs for their visitors, Xinhua quoted a government announcement.

“Those who ignore the warning will be punished according to relevant laws and regulations,” the notification said.

Almost no one should be allowed to leave Wuhan, an industrial and transportation center in the Hubei province in central China. Train stations, the airport, subways, ferries, and long-distance shuttle buses were closed, according to the Xinhua News Agency. It quoted the city’s antivirus working group and said the measures were being taken in an effort to “effectively cut off the spread of the virus, resolutely curb the outbreak, and ensure the health and safety of the population.”

Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, had warned people in Wuhan on Wednesday to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

Huanggang city locked up

On Thursday, the city of Huanggang, which is adjacent to Wuhan, became the second Chinese city to be closed by the coronavirus outbreak, with health officials saying they would stop public bus and rail activities from midnight local time.

Authorities in the city of around 7.5 million also ordered indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas and internet cafes, and asked citizens not to leave the city except under special circumstances.

The diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan last month, and the vast majority of 571 cases in mainland China have been in the city.

Other cases have been reported in Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea. One case was confirmed on the South China territory of Hong Kong after one was previously confirmed in Macao. Most were people from Wuhan or had recently traveled there.

The new virus originated while China faces a busy travel season. (Mark Schiefelbein / The Associated Press)

A total of 17 people died, all in and around Wuhan. Among the victims, the average age was 73, with the oldest 89 and the youngest 48.

The significant increase in illnesses reported this week is due to millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations. Analysts have predicted that the reported cases will continue to multiply.

“Even if (the number of cases) is in thousands, this would not surprise us,” Galea said, adding that the number of cases is not an indication of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the death rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which developed from camels .

In the meantime, a panel of experts from the WHO on the new corona virus met to evaluate whether the outbreak that spread from China to different countries is an international emergency.

The 16 independent experts in the field of disease control, virology, epidemiology and vaccine development held a second closed door meeting at the headquarters of the UN agency in Geneva, after not taking a decision on Wednesday.

A news conference is expected later Thursday.

Still learning about illness, say Chinese health officials

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked at or visited a fish market, which has since been closed for investigation. The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control said that the outbreak may have been initially due to human exposure to wild animals, but the virus is also mutating. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious in humans.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, the CCDC head and an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the WHO postponed the decision to declare the global health outbreak as it needs more information. Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

The WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert, visits the Jinyintan hospital on Thursday, where patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (China Daily fish Reuters)

Some countries have stepped up screening measures for travelers from China, especially those from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a step it has also taken during the outbreak of SARS and in recent years because of Ebola.

China is credited with responding quickly to this outbreak, in stark contrast to how it has withheld information about SARS for months, allowing the virus to spread worldwide.

A veteran of the SARS outbreak said that although there are some similarities in the new virus – namely the origin in China and the link with animals – the current outbreak seems much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus appears dangerous to older people with other health problems, but not nearly as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it doesn’t broadcast very easily through the air and probably broadcasts through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”