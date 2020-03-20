China is “not behaving” in the US blaming the coronavirus, China is not “behaving well” when Trump uses “racist descriptions”

CNN’s Situation Room broadcaster on Thursday, former Homeland Security Adviser Susan Rice stated that China deserves some blame for managing its coronavirus outbreak and that “China is not behaving well. in trying to blame the United States. But we don’t get along when we talk, like the president’s every day, about the Chinese virus, Wuhan’s flu, and all these racist descriptions. “

Rice said, “Thus, we are to blame China for how it handled its processes internally, how it treated its people and how it suppressed information. And certainly China does not perform well at all. when trying to blame this on the U.S. But we don’t behave well when we talk, as the President does, every day, the Chinese virus, the Wuhan flu, and all these racist descriptions. They don’t know the borders They don’t respect the borders In 2009, the extremely fatal swine flu pandemic that devastated the world in terms of lost life originated in North America. It’s the business of blaming people for viruses that can pop up anywhere on the planet and working together to defeat them. And my worry is, with all the bad blood there is now about this, topic, among others, not only the United States and China we deviate from the imperative of grouping our own act here in the United States… but we are marching on it and we are making it much harder for other countries to co-operate in this effort, not only China but also many other countries. . “

