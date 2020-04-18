China Is Part of ‘The New Axis of Crime,’ Must Be Held Responsible for Pandemic, Senator Blackburn Says

China is part of the “new axis of evil” and must be held accountable for the global coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic consequences, Senator Marsha Blackburn said.

Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, is pushing for a law that will allow US citizens to sue the Chinese government for a pandemic, which began in Wuhan, China and incentives to lure American companies to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

“China must be responsible for [coronavirus],” Blackburn said. “They are not our friends. When you talk about the new axis of evil – China, North Korea, Iran, Russia – these are people who are not our friends. And you have seen that China feels like they can exploit the rest of the others. world.”

Chinese critics in Congress have stepped up their rhetoric on a pandemic citing evidence that China suppresses information about the virus, thereby increasing the risk to the world. Blackburn’s reference to “Axis of Evil,” first used by President George W. Bush before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, is the latest rescue in a war of words with China, which has wrongly accused the US military of spreading the virus. .

Blackburn made a comment on an upcoming episode of The Charlie Kirk Show’s political podcast, out Sunday midnight. Kirk, a Newsweek contributor, is the founder and president of the conservative group Turning Point USA.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty

Blackburn blamed the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the lives of more than 154,000 people worldwide on April 17, directly at the feet of China.

“We know they cause the COVID virus,” Blackburn said. “They do this by hiding information, by lying about what happened. They are not transparent. They won’t give us samples of the virus to work.”

“It all started in Wuhan, China,” Blackburn added. “That is most likely starting in one of their laboratories. And China is now again trying to say, ‘Oh, it’s not us,’ when there are concerns about the laboratory being declared to be back in 2014.”

Blackburn said China needed to release the money owed by the US because of the costs incurred by the country in fighting the corona virus. “We don’t need to send them a dime because of the trillions of dollars they have spent on our economy,” Blackburn said.

China is the largest foreign creditor of the United States. The latest data shows the US owes China $ 1.08 trillion.

Governments around the world have imposed crippling economic restrictions to contain the pandemic, triggering the deepest economic downturn in decades.

The Chinese economy fell 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the biggest decline in the country’s economy since 1979. In a report released Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund said the global economy “is projected to contract sharply by -3 percent by 2020, far worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis. “

Blackburn talked about a piece of law he wrote with Arizona Senator from the Republic of Martha McSally called the COVID Act.

“That will allow US citizens who have suffered or died from COVID-19 or lost their business to COVID-19 to have the right to act in US courts and to sue the Chinese Communist Party,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn told Kirk that the Chinese Embassy requested a meeting with him to “call me and tell me where I am wrong. And the news is that they will not hold a meeting. I am not mistaken. I am right. And I will stick to this so they can take responsibility responsible for what they have done. “

Newsweek contacted the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States for comment.