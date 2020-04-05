China is prevented from discussing the Covid-19 pandemic this time – news from the world

Three days after China denied the presidency of the UN Security Council, 10 Dominican Republic-led non-permanent members have forced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to agree to an informal consultation on the closed-door Covid-19 pandemic this week. This comes after Estonia tried to block a pandemic with more transparency and accountability from the UNSC, blocking China, Russia and South Africa, who argued that the spread of coronaviruses was not a peace and security issue, and therefore beyond the UNSC’s mandate.

According to diplomatic sources in Washington and Delhi, the request for informal consultations on the pandemic, made because it affects the peace and security of the world, was suppressed on Friday by the President of the Dominican Republic, UNSC. It has been supported by Vietnam, Indonesia, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Africa, Niger and Tunisia.

It is understood that UN Secretary-General Guterres will first contact the UNSC through a video conference and then announce the date of the informal consultations this week. Guterres are expected to familiarize Member States with the status of the pandemic and the measures taken to control the killer.

However, a big question arises about the possible outcome of the talk about the disease that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, before it spread rapidly around the world. China is expected to receive Russian support. On the other hand, the United States has yet to take its stand. But the Trump administration of late has taken a softer stance on China, especially after Beijing provided 1,000 fans for New York.

France and the UK are likely to advocate for the outcome at informal consultations.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Center, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 has infected 1.2 million people worldwide and killed 66,542.

The United States has reported the maximum number of cases with over 3,12,000 Covid-19 patients and over 8,500 deaths.

Experts believe the virus will kill a lot more lives than it will need. Governments around the world have ordered work stoppages to slow the pandemic and reduce the lives it needs, pushing the global economy into a recession that could take years to overcome.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to announce a global ceasefire so that member states can focus on the fight against the virus and the global misery that follows. But Russia, which has a stake in the Syrian civil war and conflict in Libya, may not accept it.

Of course, little is expected from informal consultations on Covid-19 at the UNSC. But China’s permanent member, who is credited with describing the disease as a Wuhan virus, will have to allow it to be targeted by other UNSC members.

UNSC members also expectedly raised questions about the role of the World Health Organization, which did not previously recognize the disease as a pandemic and Beijing’s initial denial when the epidemic occurred as early as November 17, 2019.

