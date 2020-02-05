China is rushing to build more hospitals as the coronavirus outbreak grows

% MINIFYHTML106bfba248bc0f20572084dd127dfffa11%

China authorities have glorified the rush to build two infectious hospitals in a few days at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has now claimed at least 490 lives on the continent, with live broadcasts showing the construction and arrival of the first patients . at the Huoshenshan field hospital in Wuhan on Tuesday.

Huoshenshan with 1,000 beds, Mountain of the God of Fire, hospital with 1,600 beds and Leishenshan, or Thunder God Mountain, hospital – which Thursday is starting to receive patients, is the main focus for state media and television in the country with 24 – your coverage.

Plus:

However, the other hospitals that are being built in other parts of the country to address the shortage of beds and facilities needed to deal with the outbreak are less well known.

Al Jazeera has been able to identify a number who found their way last week, and many more, from facilities larger than 1,000 beds to rural clinics smaller than 50 beds that are being planned or are already under construction.

“I don’t think anyone knows the number, it may be that (many of these) are at provincial, city or district level.” Chen Xi, assistant professor of public health at Yale School of Medicine, told Al Jazeera by phone.

The only other hospital receiving continuous attention from China’s official media is a prefabricated isolation facility that is being built in an emergency hospital in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, north of the area with the largest outbreak of Hubei. 542 portable cabins were installed there to serve as an isolation area for the corona virus and will be ready to receive patients in mid-February.

Although some have mentioned these other hospitals as local versions of Xiaotangshan, the Beijing hospital famous for treating patients during the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, there seems to be some caution in reusing that name to prevent panic.

& # 39; Seems like a football stadium & # 39;

A construction worker at a facility with 1,000 beds being built in the Gao & # 39; ling area near Xi & # 39; In Shaanxi Province, Al Jazeera said that government officials had requested that they do not use the Xiaotangshan name.

“We can see the new site from our window,” said a resident near the Xi & # 39; a facility that also refused to use its name.

“Last night it seemed like a football stadium. Even now we can see the cranes running, a straight line three kilometers from our place.”

Employees set up beds at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Tuesday to turn it into an improvised hospital (China Daily via Reuters)

A growing fear seems to be the local opposition to placing new hospitals with contagious diseases near residential areas, where people are worried that hospitals will become provincial centers to handle business and ultimately become virus transfer areas.

That was the case in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, where two residents were arrested for “spreading rumors,” for example, about a new online installation. However, the local government confirmed that a new hospital was being built to treat coronavirus patients.

According to a statement by local police on February 4, Mr. Wang was arrested for saying “the facility would be used for coronavirus cases from all over Jiangsu,” while Ms. Feng was arrested for collecting images and messages and distributing them . in WeChat, the most important social media platform in China. Each was fined 500 yuan ($ 71) and was imprisoned for five days.

& # 39; Emerging hospitals & # 39;

While new outbreak facilities are opening up in an avalanche of advertising, emerging hospitals and clinics are starting to generate criticism.

Philippines report first coronavirus mortality outside of China

“I don’t think it’s a good idea and I have heard other voices against the decision,” Zhao said, who has a restaurant just 500 meters from where the Nantong facility is being built, by telephone against Al Jazeera. To give his full name.

“There are many residential buildings here (the treatment facilities) that can pose a threat to our health,” said Zhao.

“They should have chosen a less densely populated area. I only heard this (Tuesday) at WeChat.”

Other facilities opened in recent days include a 1,000-bed hospital in Shenzhen, a 300-bed facility in Xuzhou, Jiangsu, another of unknown size in Harbin, Heilongjiang, and an 80-room building that is reused as an infectious disease hospital. in Nanchang, Jiangxi.

Sanitary bottleneck

Chen, a professor at Yale University, believes facilities are being built in almost every province, but he added that most of the more developed areas can handle the influx of coronavirus patients.

“In my home town of Nanjing (in Jiangsu), they had already built a facility two years ago, so they have good preparation,” Chen said.

“The most worrying part, and I think many of us share this concern, is that we are constantly concentrating on big cities, but in reality the bottleneck of the Chinese health system is in rural areas,” he said.

WHO Jasarevic He said he has no information about how many facilities are being built in China, but said the country had made significant progress since the SARS outbreak in 2003 (China Daily via Reuters)

“With Wuhan, there were 5 million people who left before it was closed and the data shows that at least half have returned to their hometown, the village communities.”

Chen said that what happens to these rural people is “a black box, we have no idea.”

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization, told Al Jazeera that he had no information about the recently built facilities in China, but added that the country had progressed considerably since the SARS outbreak and the current “massive response had helped” reducing the spread of coronavirus to other countries.

“China is already working directly with us through our various networks of experts and sharing detailed information about public health measures taken, epidemiological and biological studies, clinical management, travel restrictions and prevention measures through official channels. China has regularly shared detailed information,” Jasarevic said.

Neither the National Health Commission of China nor the China Disease Control Center had information on their websites about the number of hospitals that have been built or used to treat coronavirus patients or suspected cases.

Additional assistance with reporting by Zhong Yunfan.