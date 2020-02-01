China is stepping up financial aid to fight viruses, the central bank says money

The headquarters of the People’s Bank of China in Beijing. The central bank said today that it will use lower lending rates, increased lending, and medium and long-term loans to help businesses overcome the effects of the epidemic. – Reuters picture

China will provide more money and credit to companies to help fight the deadly new corona virus, the central bank said today.

The government will support key corporations and urge financial institutions to provide “sufficient credit” to hospitals and other medical organizations, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said.

This serves to meet their financial needs in areas ranging from buying medical care to building a public health infrastructure.

The PBOC added that it would “maintain adequate and sufficient liquidity” and use policy instruments such as open market operations to provide sufficient liquidity to the financial market.

There should be differentiated financial services for regions and industries affected by the virus epidemic.

It urged financial institutions to avoid “blindly” cutting off loans from industries such as wholesale and retail, as well as small and micro businesses.

Key sectors such as manufacturing would also get better credit support, he added.

“Financial institutions should … further increase support for small and micro businesses as well as for private companies,” said the PBOC.

The central bank will also take advantage of lower lending rates, increased lending, and medium and long-term loans to help businesses cope with the impact of the epidemic.

Financial institutions should also allow flexible loan repayment if necessary for those who temporarily lose their sources of income due to the epidemic.

The SARS-like virus from central China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has killed more than 250 people and infected nearly 12,000 nationwide.

With cities in Hubei closed and travel restrictions for Chinese citizens around the world, analysts expect economic growth to be felt.

Some believe that with a longer breakout, growth could be five percent or less for the whole year.

China’s economy grew the slowest in 2019 at 6.1 percent in around three decades. – AFP

