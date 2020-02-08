China is tapping AI, big data, to get the outbreak of the corona virus under control

Beijing – A man who had traveled to Wuhan – the city in the heart of the Chinese coronavirus crisis – was surprised when the police showed up at his door after he returned home and asked about his temperature.

The man who had been quarantined at home in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, said he had not told anyone about his last trip to the city. However, by searching travel dates from Wuhan, the local authorities were able to identify him a week ago and send officials to his home. This is from a newspaper article by the government of Nanjing.

While the Chinese authorities are trying to curb the spread of a new virus that has infected more than 34,000 people and killed more than 700 people in China, Beijing uses a well-known set of tools to find and prevent potential infections: data collection and artificial intelligence ,

Several Chinese technology companies have developed apps that allow people to check whether they have taken the same flight or train as confirmed virus patients, removing data from lists published by state media.

In Guangzhou, south Guangdong province, robots were even used in a public place to scold passers-by who don’t wear masks, according to the state-run Global Times.

And in Beijing, a neighborhood committee responsible for an apartment complex with approximately 2,400 households said they used flight and train data to keep track of everyone’s latest travel reports.

“Use big data technology to track the epidemic in real time, review priorities (cases), and effectively predict,” China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said in an online statement to local governments Tuesday.

“Strengthen the information link between … public security and traffic and other departments,” it said, calling on them to exchange train, flight, communication and medical data.

While the Chinese authorities are looking for possible infections, a focus is on identifying fever, a common symptom of the disease.

While handheld thermometers are primarily used in neighborhoods and office buildings, the traffic hubs also test fever detection systems that use AI and infrared cameras.

In Beijing, a system developed by Chinese search giant Baidu checks travelers at Qinghe Station using infrared and facial recognition technology that automatically photographs each person’s face.

If someone has a body temperature of 37.3 (99 F) or higher, the system triggers an alarm that triggers a secondary check by station personnel.

On Thursday, railway personnel clutching red and white megaphones ordered passengers from northern Shanxi Province to slow down as they passed Baidu’s system. According to the company, the system can check more than 200 people per minute. This is much faster than with the thermal scanners used at airports.

Megvii, an AI company that was blacklisted by the United States in October for alleged violations of the law, has developed a similar system that is currently being used in a subway station in Beijing.

“It wasn’t easy to have a team of nearly 100 people working from home,” said a Megvii spokesman via email.

“All of them work around the clock on Lunar New Year holidays,” the company said, adding that the team needed to optimize their models to “effectively measure temperature when only the forehead was exposed.”

In addition to detecting fever, Chinese technology companies have developed a variety of services to help fight disease, from preparing medical supplies to be delivered by drones to mapping the spread of the virus from Wuhan.

Although the city has been quarantined since January 23, the city’s mayor said that around 5 million travelers left Wuhan during the Lunar New Year Festival – a nationwide search for new Wuhan visitors.

Still, the majority of the follow-ups carried out by local authorities in China require a lot of staff, although some enter data online to make registration easier, especially when residents return after vacation.

In Beijing, residents in some parts of the city are asked to scan a QR code to enter personal information, such as the phone number and address of their hometown. A form also asked participants to provide information about their means of transport, such as license plates or flight numbers, if they had traveled.

They also asked if they had “recently” visited Hubei province – where Wuhan is the capital – or had come into contact with someone from the most affected region.

