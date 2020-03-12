China is the new hub for students from South Asia – analysis

India’s Neighborhood Organization First Policy has recently achieved a number of successes, focused on infrastructure investments. But while the focus on such physical infrastructure is critical, it often lacks a softer and cultural dimension.

The ability to attract students is one of the strongest indicators of gentle strength. Educational ties can affect diplomatic relations. Surveys show that student mobility facilitates knowledge transfer and research collaboration, in addition to being a key source of foreign exchange. After returning to their home countries, students often become brand ambassadors for the foreign country that hosted them.

Using this soft power technique, after 1947 India quickly established itself as a regional educational, scientific and intellectual center. Nepal’s former Prime Minister BP Koirala, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi are among the foremost alumni of India’s educational institutions.

Given this history and geographical and linguistic links, one might assume that India is still a natural destination for students from the region. The official numbers, however, tell a different story. In a recent study by Brookings’ Sambandh Initiative, co-authored with Geetika Dang, we found that India is rapidly losing out on attractiveness. Based on the All India Higher Education Survey (AISHE) and comparative figures from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have focused on students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and have identified two concerns. trends.

First, although South Asian students still make up half of India’s total foreign student population (49% in 2019), their numbers are stagnant. Annual growth of neighborhood students in India has dropped from 30% to just 9% in the last seven years. Mainly due to waiver fees and thousands of Foreign Ministry scholarships, one in four foreigners studying in India comes from Nepal.

Second, even with the exception of Pakistan, China now receives approximately the same number of students from South Asia as India. In the last six years, the number of students arriving from Indianapolis to China has increased by 176%. Almost every country in the South Asian region now sends the same number or more students to China as India. In 2016, for example, there were three times as many Bangladeshis (4,900) studying in China than in India. In the case of Myanmar, there were 17 times more students in China than in India.

Looking ahead, it is increasingly likely that the future academic, business, diplomatic, military and political elites of India’s neighboring countries will be shaped by Chinese education. This is a neglected aspect of the softer dimensions of the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative, which, apart from just a large entrance to infrastructure, is quietly investing in educational exchanges and regulatory compliance.

Why would young Nepalis go to China if they can cross the open border to attend Indian colleges? Why would Sri Lankans prefer expensive institutions in Singapore than southern India? And why are more Bangladesh students not coming to Calcutta?

We have discovered a myriad of reasons, including regulatory and visa barriers, but none is more significant than the quality of higher education. China now has 22 universities in the top 500 in the world, as opposed to only nine from India. China spends three times more than India on R&D, including infrastructure and innovation. Although Indian educational reforms are ongoing, there are several things Delhi can do to improve educational connectivity in South Asia. It can invest more in its “Study in India” promotional campaigns, in close collaboration with universities that have neglected the immediate region. After completing their studies in India, citizens from neighboring countries should also receive preferential employment visas.

The Indian Cultural Relations Council could work with its international counterparts to offer scholarships through a trilateral exchange. Also, the University Scholarship Commission should give priority to joint research projects and academic partnerships with universities in neighboring countries. Heavy infrastructure is urgent but not enough for India to win hearts and minds in neighboring countries. Strengthening educational connectivity should be a key priority if India is to retain its role as the intellectual center of the region.

Constantino Xavier is a Fellow, Foreign Policy and Security Studies, Brookings India. Aakshi Chaba is a student at Yale University and has interned with the Brookings’ Sambandh Initiative

The views expressed are personal

.